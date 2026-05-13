Angola: Two Road Construction Contracts Awarded in Calumbo to Ease Access to Zango

Calumbo — The Provincial Government of Icolo e Bengo began construction work on two roads in the municipality of Calumbo on Tuesday, with a view to facilitating road traffic in this locality.

The contract award and laying of the first stone for the construction of the roads took place Tuesday in ceremony chaired by the administrator of the municipality of Calumbo, Francisco Tchipilica, witnessed by Governor Auzílio Jacob.

This involves the construction of the Gude Street road and the Bantu Resort road in Zango 3, aiming to relieve car traffic on the current only access and exit road to the urbanization of Zangos zero to fifth.

The contracts are being carried out by the company China Railway 20 Group International LDA, with one budget of 340 million and the other 798 million kwanzas, respectively, with completion scheduled for December of this year.

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In statements to the press, the provincial director of the Planning and Statistics Studies Office, José Joaquim, informed that the first section will have a length of 9.2 km, starting from Avenida Fidel de Castro (expressway), Gude, to Zango 2.

The second section starts from the Bantu Resort, passes through Boa Esperança, converges with Rua da Dira in Zango 3 and will have a length of 10.2 km.

He added that the roads will have 344 meters of concrete and 600 meters of rigid pavement, sidewalks, curbs and public lighting.

On the occasion, the provincial governor of Icolo e Bengo, Auzílio Jacob, informed that the works aim to increase the mobility of citizens within the municipality of Calumbo as well as improve access to the area.

It also aims to optimize the circulation of vehicles and pedestrians, improve connectivity between adjacent regions and shorten travel time, facilitate the transport of economic goods, among other benefits.

In turn, the contractor pledged to meet the deadline and ensure a quality project for safe traffic flow.

The launch event was also witnessed by the Vice-Governor for Technical Services and Infrastructure, Zenilda Mandinga, the Deputy Administrator of Calumbo, municipal directors, and other officials. EPP/DP/AJQ/DOJ