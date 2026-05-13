Angola: Minister of State Highlights Agriculture Contribution in Angola's Productive Structure

Luanda — Angolan Minister of State for Economic Coordination José de Lima Massano pointed out on Tuesday in Nairobi (Kenya) that the agricultural sector has been the largest contributor to the country's productive structure in recent years, surpassing the traditional oil sector.

The governor made this statement during a roundtable discussion on "Sustainable Agriculture," on the sidelines of the Africa-France Forum, noting that the Angolan agricultural sector has doubled its weight in the economy over the past decade, rising from 13.66% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2015 to 25.43% in 2025.

He pointed out that agricultural production in Angola exceeded 30.4 million tons in the 2024/25 campaign, registering an increase of 8.5% compared to the previous period, with emphasis on maize, wheat, cassava, sweet potatoes, vegetables, fruits, and commercial coffee.

He acknowledged that, despite the progress, challenges persist, pointing to the crisis in the Middle East as a clear example of how international geopolitical shocks directly affect African food systems, causing increases in the prices of fuels, fertilizers, insurance, and maritime transport.

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He warned that for countries that are still food importers, such as many on the continent, this external dependence remains a factor of increased vulnerability, which, given this scenario, increases the need to consider Africa's agricultural agenda as a matter of continental strategic security.

To reduce dependence and increase resilience, he argued that it is urgent to accelerate investments in infrastructure such as irrigation, mechanization, agricultural research, logistics chains, storage, agro-industry and rural financing.

In his view, agriculture in Africa should be treated as a continental strategic security, in addition to being a social priority.

He stated that food security in the "Cradle Continent" has gone beyond the social sphere to become a strategic imperative for economic sovereignty, stability and resilience of the continent.

During his address, the head of the Angolan government's economic team stressed that the production capacity exists, as demonstrated by the figures on agricultural production, and that the path forward involves maintaining consistent and inclusive public policies.

The Africa Forward 2026 Summit, themed "Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth," was co-organized by Kenya and France on May 11 and 12, 2026, at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) and the University of Nairobi.

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The event brought together Heads of State, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors. ACC/QCB/DOJ