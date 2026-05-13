Angola: Border Officials Remove Explosive Devices of Various Calibers in Ombadja

Ondjiva — At least 35 unexploded explosive devices of various calibers were removed in the municipality of Ombadja, province of Cunene, by the Demining Brigade of the 13th Border Guard Police Unit (PGF).

Among the devices collected in the communes of Xangongo and Ombala yo Mungo are two anti-tank mines, 17 82mm projectiles, 6 grenades, 6 RPG-7s with their respective charges, 3 HEAT 3.5-inch Bazooka rockets and 3,800 ammunition of different caliber.

The information was made official on Tuesday by the spokesperson for the National Police Command in Cunene, Inspector Lino Chipalanga, highlighting that the collection of the items resulted from complaints made by the communities themselves.

"The rapid intervention of the specialists from the 13th Unit of the PGF in Cunene, in removing and neutralizing the explosives that posed a great danger, aims to guarantee the safety of the communities," he stressed.

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Lino Chipalanga emphasized that the brigade is committed to guaranteeing the movement of people and goods' safety, mainly for peasant families.

Farmer Mário Afeni praised the demining work that ensured safety in the community, in terms of the movement of people and livestock.

Cunene is an area with a history of conflict and the use of explosive devices, with 35 suspected mine areas currently cataloged, with the greatest concern in the commune of Môngua, corresponding to an area of 4 million, 517 thousand, 653 square meters to be cleared.

Currently, the province has two demining operators, namely the Border Guard Police and the National Demining Center. PEM/LHE/SC/CF/DOJ