Malawi: Chilima Mausoleum to Be Unveiled As Malawi Marks Two Years Since Tragic Plane Crash

A mausoleum built in honour of former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima will be officially unveiled on June 13, 2026, at his final resting place in Nsipe, Ntcheu, nearly two years after the devastating plane crash that shocked the nation and plunged Malawi into mourning.

The unveiling is expected to draw thousands of mourners, political leaders, church members, friends and admirers from across the country who continue to remember Chilima as one of Malawi's most charismatic and influential political figures.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Efrem Chilima, a close relative of the late vice president, said preparations for the event are progressing smoothly as the family prepares for what is expected to be an emotional and historic gathering.

"We will be unveiling the mausoleum just three days after commemorating his second death anniversary at Nsipe in Ntcheu, so that we give all Malawians who loved and worked with him an opportunity to be with us during this event," said Efrem Chilima.

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According to the family, the ceremony will begin with a memorial mass at the Nsipe Catholic grounds from 9AM before speeches and the official unveiling of the mausoleum.

The decision to hold the mass at the Catholic grounds follows expectations of a huge turnout from Malawians still grieving a leader many saw as a symbol of hope, reform and youthful political energy.

"We want to honour his life and legacy. As a family, we are aware that he touched many lives through his good works and we want to thank God for giving us Saulos and celebrate his good works," he said.

Chilima died on June 10, 2024 alongside eight others when a Malawi Defence Force aircraft crashed at Thungwa in Chikangawa Forest, Nkhata Bay, while travelling to attend the funeral of lawyer Ralph Kasambara.

The tragedy stunned the country and triggered an outpouring of grief rarely seen in Malawi's modern political history. Thousands lined the streets during funeral processions, while emotional tributes poured in from across Africa and beyond.

Two years later, questions surrounding the crash continue to linger.

Parliament is currently conducting a fresh inquiry into the accident amid renewed public pressure for transparency and accountability over the circumstances surrounding the fatal flight.

Earlier investigations, including one conducted by experts from Germany's Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation, concluded their findings, but critics and some sections of the public argue that key questions remain unanswered.

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The reopening of parliamentary scrutiny reflects continuing national interest in the tragedy that abruptly ended the life of a politician many believed still had a major future in Malawi's leadership.

As the country approaches the second anniversary of the crash, the unveiling of the mausoleum is expected to become more than just a family event. For many Malawians, it will represent a moment of remembrance, reflection and renewed emotion over the loss of a leader whose death continues to haunt the nation.