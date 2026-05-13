Africa: Guinea President, Ivorian PM Jet in for Africa CEO Forum

13 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

President of Guinea, Mamadi Doumbouya, and Prime Minister and Head of Government of Côte d'Ivoire, Robert Beugré Mambé, arrived in Kigali on May 12 ahead of the Africa CEO Forum due on May 14-15.

Other presidents expected in Kigali include Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, and Daniel Chapo of Mozambique.

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Prime ministers expected at the forum include Guinea's Bah Oury and Tanzania's Mwigulu Nchemba, alongside top business executives and investors from across Africa.

Africa CEO Forum is one of the continent's biggest private sector events and is expected to attract more than 2,800 participants. These include over 1,000 CEOs as well as representatives from more than 1,200 companies from across the continent.

A presidential panel held during the forum will see the heads of state discuss major economic priorities and explore how governments and businesses can work together to drive growth and investment.

ALSO READ: What's on the agenda of Africa CEO Forum?

Held under the theme, "Scale or Fail: Why Africa must embrace shared ownership," this year's edition will feature executive discussions, policy debates, and business negotiations centered on how shared ownership can support the expansion and long-term growth of African enterprises.

The forum was established by Jeune Afrique Media Group and is permanently co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

Read the original article on New Times.

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