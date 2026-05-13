Rwanda: Kirasa Blasts Away Goals Rule After Gorilla FC Peace Cup Exit

Gorilla FC head coach Alain Kirasa has expressed frustration over the away goals rule after it denied his side a place in the 2026 Peace Cup final.

Gorilla FC were eliminated in the semifinals on the away goals rule after the two-legged tie against Rayon Sports ended 1-1 on aggregate.

ALSO READ: Rayon see off Gorilla FC, reach Cup final on away goal rule

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Rayon Sports secured a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg before both sides played out a goalless stalemate at Kigali Pele Stadium in the return leg, allowing the Blues to advance to the final on the away goals rule.

Speaking after the match, Kirasa questioned the relevance of the rule in modern football.

"We didn't lose either of the two matches but, unfortunately, we are eliminated. We play on the same pitches and under the same conditions, so I don't understand why this still happens," Kirasa said.

"We should learn from other competitions in Europe and elsewhere. The rule needs to change."

The away goals rule, which separates teams tied on aggregate by favouring the side that scored more goals away from home, has already been scrapped in several major competitions in recent years.

Reports also suggest that Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reviewing the rule and could consider changes in its competitions as part of broader reforms aimed at aligning with modern football standards.

The result sends Rayon Sports into the Peace Cup final for a second consecutive season, while Gorilla FC bow out narrowly despite producing disciplined defensive performances across both legs.