Rwanda: Imanizabayo Wins Gold On African Athletics Championships Debut

Rwandan athlete Emeline Imanizabayo made history on Tuesday after winning gold in the women's 5,000m during her debut appearance at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra.

The 30-year-old delivered a dramatic late sprint to cross the finish line in 23:25.92, narrowly beating Samia Hassan of Djibouti, who claimed silver in 23:26.34, while Zeyen Ayelegn of Ethiopia took bronze in 23:30.55.

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Competing in humid conditions, Imanizabayo stayed composed throughout a tightly contested race that saw several lead changes among the frontrunners. Ayelegn attempted to break away with about 250 metres remaining, but the Rwandan responded strongly before producing a decisive finishing sprint to seal victory.

The win marked Rwanda's first-ever gold medal in any event at the African Athletics Championships.

"I'm so happy and overwhelmed with emotions. Before the competition, I told myself I was going to win this, and I thank my coaches for helping me achieve this dream," Imanizabayo said.

Imanizabayo has enjoyed an impressive 2026 season so far, having also won gold in the women's 5,000m at the Dutch National Championships in April.

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She is one of four athletes representing Rwanda at the ongoing championships in Accra, running from May 12-17. Others are Florence Niyonkuru (women's 10,000m), sprinter Magnifique Mutesiwase (women's 200m), and Honorine Iribagiza (women's 800m).