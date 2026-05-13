Zimbabwe: Millennium Heights Apartments Sell Out Fast As Demand Surges

Millennium Heights is rapidly taking shape, with construction progressing at pace on its planned 1,000 apartments and demand significantly outstripping supply.

Block 6, comprising 65 units, sold out before construction had even begun and is now officially under development. Following closely behind, Block 7, which offers 41 units, is already attracting strong interest from buyers eager to secure a stake in what has become one of Zimbabwe's most sought-after residential developments.

The speed of sales underscores Millennium Heights' status as one of the most attractive residential investment opportunities currently on the market.

Of the 1,000 apartments planned for the development, 366 units have already been sold, leaving only 634 yet to be released. Demand is being driven largely by investors seeking to capitalize on Zimbabwe's booming short-term rental market through platforms such as Airbnb.

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This dual appeal, offering both premium lifestyle living and income-generating potential, is fueling unprecedented buyer interest and accelerating sales momentum.

The apartment estate, the brainchild of property developer Ken Sharpe, has quickly become the heartbeat of Zimbabwe's emerging urban lifestyle. Its appeal continues to grow with the recent addition of padel courts and the planned introduction of a fully equipped gym, positioning the estate as a vibrant destination for modern living.

Upon completion, Millennium Heights will form part of the broader Millennium City vision, offering residents far more than just residential accommodation. The development is designed as a modern integrated estate, combining world-class amenities within a dynamic urban ecosystem.

At the center of this vision is the US$100 million Mall of Zimbabwe, a premier shopping and entertainment hub that will sit at residents' doorstep. Millennium Heights will also connect seamlessly with Pokugara Residential Estate, which offers elegant townhouses and family homes.

Adding to its premium appeal, the development will include Radisson Hotel-managed apartments, introducing international hospitality standards to Zimbabwe's residential market. The offering will feature rooftop leisure decks, co-working spaces, and luxury serviced living, marking the first residential facility of its kind to be managed by Radisson Hotel in Zimbabwe.

Millennium Heights has been designed under a cluster development model, ensuring seamless integration with surrounding built-up areas. This approach will allow residents to benefit from shared infrastructure, enhanced security, and interconnected communities that prioritize convenience, accessibility, and a strong sense of belonging.

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Its appeal extends beyond investment returns. Buyers are increasingly drawn to the convenience of having retail, recreation, hospitality, and green spaces all within walking distance.

The estate's future-ready design, including solar energy systems, sustainable water solutions, and smart infrastructure, is also being viewed as a guarantee of long-term value.

Above all, Millennium Heights is emerging as a prestigious address, redefining property standards in Harare and setting a new benchmark for urban residential living in Zimbabwe.

Visitors to the development have separately confirmed that each apartment block represents not just a home, but a stake in one of the country's most ambitious urban transformation projects.