Africa: Tourism Boost As Zimbabwe Hosts Africa Skills Week

ZIMBABWE is poised to reap significant tourism benefits as it prepares to host the African Skills Week (ASW) later this year.

African Skills Week is an annual African Union (AU) initiative aimed at transforming skills development, strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and promoting employment opportunities across the continent.

The initiative seeks to drive action toward reforming the systems, processes and policies that govern skills development in Africa, while ensuring the continent's workforce is equipped to meet the evolving demands of the 21st century.

Briefing Cabinet on Tuesday, Minister of Skills Audit and Development, Jenfan Muswere, said Zimbabwe will host high-profile delegates from across Africa for the prestigious event.

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"The event will be hosted under the theme Skills for Resilient and Competitive African Industries: From Training to Value Creation. It will align with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 2, focusing on human capital development as a catalyst for industrialisation.

"Hosting of the African Union event provides Zimbabwe with an opportunity for global visibility, showcasing the nation as a knowledge hub for innovative skills governance," he said.

Muswere said the event also aligns with Zimbabwe's statutory obligations under the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by advancing inclusive growth, youth empowerment and decent job creation through high-quality TVET systems.

Last year's African Skills Week was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing together policymakers, youth representatives, educators, development partners and private sector leaders from across the continent.

The gathering provided an important platform to accelerate Africa's skills transformation agenda and strengthen collaboration on technical and vocational education.

One of the key highlights of the 2025 edition was the launch of the Continental TVET Strategy 2025-2034, alongside the validation of its implementation plan.