Zimbabwe: Police Hunt Drug Kingpins Linked to Armed Robberies

Police have launched a nationwide manhunt for three alleged drug kingpins accused of running syndicates from Harare suburbs, after explosives linked to armed robberies were recovered during investigations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police on Saturday identified the wanted suspects as Nomore Chabata, also known as "Nomara", Joymore Chihwai and Leon Mambohaatumwi.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the trio allegedly operated syndicated drug bases in Mufakose, Marimba and Mabvuku.

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"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information which may lead to the location and subsequent arrest of highly wanted drug lords, Nomore 'Nomara' Chabata, Joymore Chihwai and Leon Mambohaatumwi," said Nyathi.

He said investigations had revealed that the suspects used highly secured properties to evade arrest and shield their operations from law enforcement agents.

"Initial police investigations have revealed that the drug lords were operating at houses with very high security walls for concealment, electric fences and CCTV cameras for surveillance and evading arrests and raids by the police," Nyathi said.

According to police, the premises were also guarded by aggressive dogs.

"The premises had vicious dogs such as pit-bulls and others to scare away law enforcement efforts," he said.

Police said explosives recovered during investigations suggested links between the drug syndicates and violent organised crime.

"It is disturbing to note that the recovery of explosives in the contraband show that the drug lords are linked to crimes such as armed robbery which involve the blowing up of safes."

The latest developments come as authorities intensify a nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking syndicates, which police say are fuelling violent crime and substance abuse in urban communities.