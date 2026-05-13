Botswana: Mogae Was a Rare Find

opinion

Gaborone — A great light has gone out in Botswana and the nation's response to the demise of former Statesman Dr Festus Mogae is a massive outpouring of collective grief, profound respect as well as nationwide celebration of his legacy.

News of the death of former President Mogae was met by an outpouring of sorrow and tributes to his achievements not only as a technocrat but also a politician of note and his death united adversaries and crossed all international, religious and political divides.

Across the political spectrum, party stalwarts and national leaders have paid tribute to the late statesman for his humility, economic stewardship, and his landmark fight against HIV and AIDS.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Margaret Nasha described the late former President as a distinguished democrat and statesman whose life was devoted to serving his country and its people citing that his presidency came at a defining time in the nation's history.

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"As an economist, he helped protect and grow Botswana's economy, ensuring that our national resources continue to serve the development of Botswana.

He also championed the fight against HIV and AIDS, helping Botswana build one of Africa's strongest national responses, earning him and the nation respect across the world. He was indeed a true democrat," she said.

Dr Nasha described Dr Mogae as a true statesman, who had the interest of Batswana and the entire region at heart. Having served during Dr Mogae's administration, Dr Nasha has fond memories of the days in the life of the demise statesman, whom she credited for the solid foundation towards economic growth.

She highlighted that Botswana has a remarkable reputation in Africa for its economic success, which was due to the market-oriented policy developed under Dr Mogae's administration. "President Mogae was instrumental in creating investor-friendly policies to encourage outside investments in Botswana's diamond mines and tourist industry. Given the success of this plan, the overall poverty level reduced and inflation was contained," said Dr Nasha.

One of his most remembered achievements Dr Nasha said was his open and courageous fight against HIV and AIDS, adding President Mogae spoke about it publicly and launched strong treatment and prevention programmes, at a time when many leaders avoided talking about the disease.

Dr Nasha further described the former statesman as a unifier during his spell at the helm of the BDP. "It is worth noting that Mogae succeeded Masire as president in April 1998. He then made the controversial move of recruiting as his vice president Ian Khama Seretse Khama to neutralise and unify factions within the BDP.

President Mogae then appointed Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe from the 'Barata Phathi' as minister of finance and development planning," Dr Nasha said.

In other respects, another BDP stalwart, Mr Lesedi Mothibamele commended the former statesman for continuing the policies of his predecessors and successfully steered the BDP through the 1999 elections.

Mr Mothibamele noted that his calm, thoughtful style of leadership helped guide the BDP through challenging times while strengthening the country's democratic values.

In continuing to avoid the "resource curse" that plagued many African countries with abundant natural resources, Mr Mothibamele said the then government of the day under the leadership of Dr Mogae enabled Botswana to use its diamonds for developments, and in many areas.

He indicated that Dr Mogae's open mind and consultative leadership principles, helped Botswana to achieve political stability and to implement sustainable macroeconomic mechanisms. "Dr Mogae dedication to political and economic stability, made Botswana unique in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

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Indeed, while most nations in sub region were struggling to establish the rule of law and achieve sustainable economic growth, Botswana made remarkable progress," he said.

In reminiscing of Mogae's legacy another veteran BDP member, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi indicated that she remembers Dr Mogae as a humble man who lived simply and believed leaders should serve rather than be served. "Mogae's life stands as a shining example of what dedicated leadership can achieve. From his early days as an economist to his years guiding the country through economic growth and health challenges, he showed that quiet determination and clear values can make a real difference," she said.



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