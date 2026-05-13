Malawi: Organisers Call for Political Neutrality At Kamuzu Day Commemorations

Organisers of this year's Kamuzu Day commemorations have appealed to Malawians to put politics aside and attend the national event in neutral attire as the country prepares to honour Malawi's founding president, Hastings Kamuzu Banda, on May 14.

The call comes amid growing political tensions in the country, with organisers stressing that the annual commemoration is a national occasion meant to unite Malawians beyond party lines.

The event, observed on a public holiday, is expected to attract government officials, religious leaders, traditional authorities and members of the public from across the country in remembrance of Kamuzu Banda's contribution to Malawi's independence and nation-building.

Providing an update on preparations, Kamuzu family representative Ken Kandodo said all arrangements for the commemorations have been finalised and organisers are now awaiting the ceremony.

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"Kamuzu was a man for all people. He believed in unity, peace and togetherness and that is why everyone is welcome to attend the celebrations," said Kandodo.

He said the continued recognition of the former president years after his death demonstrates the lasting impact he had on the country and the respect many Malawians still hold for his legacy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director in the Department of Museums and Monuments Blessings Walawala emphasised that the gathering should not be turned into a political platform.

"This is a public event for all Malawians regardless of political affiliation. We are encouraging people to come in neutral attire because the day is about remembering the country's founding president," Walawala said.

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs Reverend Alexander Kambiri said the commemorations will also focus on prayers for peace, unity and national reflection.

"This is a day of prayers and celebration. We want Malawians to come together peacefully as one people while remembering the life and legacy of Kamuzu Banda," said Kambiri.

Kamuzu Day is commemorated every year on May 14 in honour of Banda, who led Malawi for three decades after independence and remained one of the country's most influential and controversial political figures.

Banda died on November 25, 1997, in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the age of 99 after a prolonged illness associated with old age.

Nearly three decades after his death, his legacy continues to evoke both admiration and debate, with supporters crediting him for laying the foundations of the Malawian state while critics often point to the authoritarian nature of his rule.

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This year's commemorations are expected to once again place national attention on the enduring influence of the man many still refer to simply as "Ngwazi."