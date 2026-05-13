Malawi: Social Media Activist Urunji Mezuwa Calls for MBC to Ban 'Nkhani Za Mu Boma' Over Witchcraft and Misinformation Concerns

Social media activist Urunji Mezuwa has sparked debate after publicly calling on the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to ban its controversial radio segment Nkhani Za Mu Boma, accusing the programme of spreading unverified stories, promoting irrational thinking and fuelling dangerous beliefs among rural listeners.

In a strongly-worded open message addressed to MBC Director General Brian Banda, Mezuwa questioned why the state broadcaster continues airing content centred on witchcraft claims, mysterious incidents and supernatural stories without verification.

"Those stories, I am made to believe, are unverified and they are propagating hate and irrational thinking among Malawians," wrote Mezuwa.

The activist specifically raised concern over the programme's influence on rural audiences, arguing that Radio 1 commands massive listenership among people who may not have access to alternative sources of information or critical media literacy.

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"Radio 1 has a high listenership amongst rural people, who according to stats, are loosely educated," he wrote.

Mezuwa cited an example of the type of stories aired on the programme, including claims of individuals allegedly "falling from witchcraft planes" -- narratives he believes reinforce superstition instead of promoting civic awareness and national development.

He proposed that MBC should replace the programme with civic education content capable of empowering citizens with factual and developmental information.

"You can change that program to a civic education program," he suggested.

His comments come at a time Malawi is witnessing rising tensions linked to witchcraft accusations, mob justice and misinformation, particularly in rural communities where allegations of supernatural practices have led to violence, assaults and killings.

In recent months, several people in districts such as Nsanje and Chikwawa have been attacked or killed after being accused of causing "genital disappearances" and other alleged supernatural incidents -- claims that medical examinations later disproved.

Mezuwa went further to compare the dangers of irresponsible broadcasting to the role radio propaganda played during the 1994 Rwanda genocide, warning that media platforms have the power to inflame public emotions and social unrest if not carefully managed.

"Radio has power to cause unrest, case in point Rwanda '94," he wrote.

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The activist also referenced the once-popular but controversial "5 Moba" programme, which was heavily criticised in the past for spreading misinformation and sensational claims.

"We once had 5 moba, a lie of a program. Bury Nkhani za mu ma boma as well," he added.

The remarks have since triggered mixed reactions online, with some Malawians supporting his call and arguing that public broadcasters should promote factual and educational programming, while others defended the segment as part of local culture and traditional storytelling.

Critics of such programmes argue that continuously broadcasting unverified supernatural claims on a national broadcaster risks normalising fear, encouraging mob mentality and undermining scientific reasoning in a country already struggling with misinformation and violence linked to witchcraft accusations.

So far, MBC has not publicly responded to Mezuwa's remarks.