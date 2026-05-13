Africa: AU Iped Supports Education Data Systems Self-Assessment in DRC

12 May 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The African Union Commission, through its Pan-African Institute of Education for Development (AU-IPED), has opened a three-day workshop in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), from 12-14 May 2026, to support the country in assessing and strengthening its Education Management Information System (EMIS).

The workshop, held under the theme "State of EMIS in the DRC: Self-assessment through AU EMIS norms and standards," brings together ministry officials, technical experts, partners and education data stakeholders to review the current state of EMIS in the DRC, identify strengths and gaps, and define priorities for a national roadmap.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Adoumtar Noubatour, Head of AU-IPED, underscored the importance of strong education data systems for effective sector governance, noting that "a high-performing EMIS is an essential tool for effective management of the education sector, enabling informed decision-making and rigorous monitoring of public policies."

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The workshop also provides an opportunity for participants to apply the African Union's EMIS norms and standards, exchange experiences on digital tools such as the District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS2), and draw lessons from other countries in the region. The University of Oslo, through HISP West and Central Africa, is contributing technical expertise on the DHIS2 platform, supporting discussions on how it can be adapted to strengthen the country's EMIS. DHIS2, an open-source digital platform originally developed for health information management, is increasingly being explored for use in education information systems.

These discussions are expected to contribute to agreed priorities, recommendations and a shared action plan to guide future EMIS strengthening efforts in the DRC.

Through this initiative, AU-IPED continues to support African Union Member States in improving the quality, harmonization and use of education data for evidence-based decision-making and more effective education planning across the continent.

Read the original article on African Union.

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