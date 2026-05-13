East Africa: EAC Launches Ushirikiano Imara 2026 Security Exercise in Nairobi

Nairobi — Military, police and civilian personnel from across East Africa have gathered in Nairobi for the launch of the 14th East African Community Armed Forces Command Post Exercise, Ushirikiano Imara 2026, aimed at deepening regional cooperation on peace and security.

The exercise, hosted at the Humanitarian Peace Support School, has brought together participants from all eight EAC member states under the theme: Enhancing Regional Cooperation and Readiness for Peace, Security and Resilience.

Officials said the joint drill is designed to strengthen coordination, interoperability and collective response mechanisms as the region faces increasingly complex security threats that cut across borders.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Ambassador Lindsey Kiptiness said EAC countries must work together more closely to address emerging challenges affecting stability, economic growth and the wellbeing of citizens across the bloc.

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He observed that conflicts and instability in different parts of the world continue to have ripple effects on the region, underscoring the importance of stronger regional solidarity and preparedness.

Kiptiness noted that exercises such as Ushirikiano Imara provide an important platform for member states to improve joint operations, information sharing and coordinated responses to both conventional and emerging threats.

Exercise Director and General Officer Commanding Central Command, Major General John Nkoimo, said the changing security environment requires EAC partner states to enhance collaboration in safeguarding peace and protecting communities across the region.

He said the exercise reflects the bloc's commitment to collective security and improved operational readiness through joint planning and training.

The multi-agency exercise will also test command and coordination structures while enhancing the region's capacity to respond to humanitarian emergencies, security crises and peace support operations.