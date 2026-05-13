Africa: TrustAfrica Sparks Reflection on Governance and Democracy in Africa

TrustAfrica Sparks Reflection on Governance and Democracy in Africa

On Tuesday, May 12, a high-level workshop organized by Trust Africa brought together researchers, activists, institutional representatives and academics at the Terrou-Bi in Dakar to reflect on the future of democracy and governance in Africa.

Structured around two major discussions “What does it mean to reimagine governance and democracy?” and “How can democratic governance be consolidated?” the event opened a frank debate on the growing political and institutional fragilities affecting the continent.

From Sudan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and several countries in West Africa, many African nations continue to face political instability, economic hardship and security crises. Against this backdrop, participants questioned whether the democratic models inherited from colonial history still respond to African realities.

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A central issue raised throughout the discussions was whether democracy, in its current form, has truly delivered for Africa. While some participants called for preserving and strengthening the positive foundations of democratic governance, others argued that the continent must fundamentally rethink systems originally designed outside African societies and historical contexts.

Another major concern was financing. As international aid from Western countries continues to decline, speakers emphasized the urgent need for Africa to mobilize its own resources to address its challenges.

Tade Aina, keynote speaker and representative of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, stressed that Africa’s transformation must come from Africans themselves.

“Africans are the only ones who are going to change Africa. No one is going to do it for us.”

He called for new alliances, a shift in mindset and renewed trust between citizens and the state, arguing that populations are more willing to contribute financially when they can clearly see how public resources are being used. Corruption and electoral fraud were also highlighted as major threats capable of weakening institutions and encouraging military takeovers or unconstitutional transitions of power.

Marema Touré of AFARD Sénégal insisted on the need to rethink patriarchal and exclusionary systems that continue to shape governance structures in many African societies. Alongside Penda Mbow, professor at Gaston Berger University, she advocated for a more inclusive model of governance one that genuinely integrates women, youth and marginalized communities.

Participants repeatedly questioned whether simply copying and pasting democratic models originally conceived in ancient Europe could effectively respond to African political and social realities today.

For Abdou Lat Gueye of the ECOWAS, democracy remains “a common heritage of humanity” that should not be rejected outright. However, several contributors argued that if Africa chooses to imagine a new democratic path, transitional reforms may be necessary.

Throughout the workshop, one idea echoed strongly across the room: Africa must stop reproducing external models without adaptation and instead build governance systems rooted in its own realities, values and aspirations.

In a rapidly changing global order, participants concluded that the continent’s current crises should also be seen as an opportunity not only to criticize existing democratic systems, but to boldly rethink and reshape them for Africa’s future.

On Tuesday, May 12, a high-level workshop organized by Trust Africa brought together researchers, activists, institutional representatives and academics at the Terrou-Bi in Dakar to reflect on the future of democracy and governance in Africa.

Structured around two major discussions “What does it mean to reimagine governance and democracy?” and “How can democratic governance be consolidated?” the event opened a frank debate on the growing political and institutional fragilities affecting the continent.

From Sudan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and several countries in West Africa, many African nations continue to face political instability, economic hardship and security crises. Against this backdrop, participants questioned whether the democratic models inherited from colonial history still respond to African realities.

A central issue raised throughout the discussions was whether democracy, in its current form, has truly delivered for Africa. While some participants called for preserving and strengthening the positive foundations of democratic governance, others argued that the continent must fundamentally rethink systems originally designed outside African societies and historical contexts.

Another major concern was financing. As international aid from Western countries continues to decline, speakers emphasized the urgent need for Africa to mobilize its own resources to address its challenges.

Tade Aina, keynote speaker and representative of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, stressed that Africa’s transformation must come from Africans themselves.

“Africans are the only ones who are going to change Africa. No one is going to do it for us.”

He called for new alliances, a shift in mindset and renewed trust between citizens and the state, arguing that populations are more willing to contribute financially when they can clearly see how public resources are being used. Corruption and electoral fraud were also highlighted as major threats capable of weakening institutions and encouraging military takeovers or unconstitutional transitions of power.

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Marema Touré of AFARD Sénégal insisted on the need to rethink patriarchal and exclusionary systems that continue to shape governance structures in many African societies. Alongside Penda Mbow, professor at Gaston Berger University, she advocated for a more inclusive model of governance one that genuinely integrates women, youth and marginalized communities.

Participants repeatedly questioned whether simply copying and pasting democratic models originally conceived in ancient Europe could effectively respond to African political and social realities today.

For Abdou Lat Gueye of the ECOWAS, democracy remains “a common heritage of humanity” that should not be rejected outright. However, several contributors argued that if Africa chooses to imagine a new democratic path, transitional reforms may be necessary.

Throughout the workshop, one idea echoed strongly across the room: Africa must stop reproducing external models without adaptation and instead build governance systems rooted in its own realities, values and aspirations.

In a rapidly changing global order, participants concluded that the continent’s current crises should also be seen as an opportunity not only to criticize existing democratic systems, but to boldly rethink and reshape them for Africa’s future.