South Africa: 'Days Are Numbered' for Prison Smugglers - DCs Minister Groenewald

Officials of the Department of Correctional Services conducted 1 406 raids at facilities across the country, leading to the confiscation of some 37 500 cellphones and contraband.

This was revealed by Correctional Services Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, during the tabling of the department's Budget Vote in Parliament.

"During the last budget debate, I committed to more unannounced visits and raids, and we have met that promise.

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"In the previous Budget Vote, I announced that 466 raids had been conducted. From then, we have significantly expanded our efforts, increasing the number of raids to 1 406 - a 200% increase. This resulted in the confiscation of more than 37 500 cell phones and other contraband.

"During the December/January holiday period alone, officials carried out searches across correctional facilities nationwide, confiscating over 8000 cell phones, R102 700 in cash, and numerous other illegal items. Remarkably, there were no escapes during Operation Vala," the minister said.

Groenewald dismissed notions that the raids showed "operational failures" in the system, emphasising that results "serve as evidence of a more aggressive security strategy".

"The large-scale confiscations and frequent raids demonstrate our increased control over internal threats. Let me be clear: we are effectively purging our prisons of illegal activities. Those involved in smuggling should understand their days are numbered.

"Failure to confront those who betray their duties endangers the many honourable officials working in dangerous conditions. Officials committed to integrity, who stand firm against criminal organisations within our facilities, often face threats, intimidation, or violence.

"It is essential to act swiftly and decisively against corruption to safeguard these individuals and to reaffirm trust in our institutions," he stated.

A strict zero-tolerance policy regarding the use of cellphones in facilities will now be enforced within the coming year.

"This will involve transitioning to two-way radios for internal communication. The policy will be initially implemented in select locations and expanded to all facilities," the minister announced.

Staying on the officials themselves, Groenewald emphasised the department's "zero-tolerance approach against officials who undermine the Department's integrity".

"Discipline, accountability, and ethical conduct are non-negotiable.

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"A total of 2 388 officials were subjected to disciplinary hearings during the reporting period, of which 2 138 cases have been finalised. This reflects progress in improving the efficiency of disciplinary processes and reinforcing a culture of accountability within the department.

"Of the 2 388 cases, 137 officials were involved in contraband-related misconduct," he said.

The Minister acknowledged that the department is facing challenges but vowed to continue to "fortify the Department, reaffirm our constitutional obligations, and uphold justice throughout South Africa".

"Each day presents a fresh opportunity to restore, improve, and create hope for a future that is safe, peaceful, and prosperous.

"The challenges before us are undeniable. Our system is under strain. But we will continue to deliver on our mandate as the Department of Correctional Services.

"I want to thank the Deputy Minister, my office staff, the National Commissioner and his team, and every official in the Department for their hard work and dedication in contributing to a safer South Africa for all," Groenewald concluded.