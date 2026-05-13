South Africa: Correctional Services to Continue With Self Sufficiency Model

The Department of Correctional Services will continue pursuing its self-sufficiency model in the face of R683.4 million budget reductions over the current Medium-Term Expenditure Framework.

This according to Correctional Services Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, who tabled the department's Budget Vote in Parliament on Wednesday.

The department's budget this year stands at some R30.939 billion, rising to R32.8 billion in 2028/29.

"If there is one area where resilience is most evident, it is in our drive towards self-sufficiency and sustainability.

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"Faced with rising costs and limited resources, the department has expanded agricultural production, workshops, and internal manufacturing capabilities. These are not only cost-saving measures but also rehabilitation tools that equip offenders with practical skills and restore a sense of purpose," Groenewald said.

The department has opened 12 bakeries at facilities with a 13th bakery expected to be operational in Qalakabusha this financial year.

The total savings on bread as a result of the bakeries reached R77.1 million in the 2025/26 financial year.

"From farms producing vegetables, meat, and dairy, to workshops manufacturing uniforms, furniture, and essential goods, the department is steadily reducing its reliance on external procurement while enhancing offender development.

"From April 2025 to February 2026, the Witbank Textile Workshop manufactured 40 869 items for officials' uniforms, an increase of 13 047 items compared with the previous financial year.

"In the 2025/26 financial year, savings of R125 million were realised through internally produced agricultural commodities," the Minister said.

The department is also supplying furniture to other departments.

"During 2025/26, the value of production workshop orders from client departments was R101 700, as at the end of February 2026, which included the Departments of Water and Sanitation, Defence, Public Works and Infrastructure, Justice and Constitutional Development, Office of the Inspecting Judge and the State Information and Technology Agency.

"This is inadequate, and therefore, I am once again formally extending the invitation to other government departments to consider fulfilling their furniture and related supply needs through the Department of Correctional Services.

"We are currently engaging to expand on the MOU with the Department of Basic Education, specifically on the production and repair of school desks," Groenewald said.

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Honouring those in service

The Minister told Parliament that the department has reintroduced medals for faithful long service of 10, 20, 30, and 40 years within the department in a move to restore "tradition, honouring excellence, and strengthening our organisational culture".

"At the centre of this system are the men and women who serve in Correctional Services.

"These medals are awarded to officials who have dedicated years of service to the Department, an extraordinary testament to loyalty, discipline, and commitment," Groenewald said.

Some 187 qualifying officials have been honoured for 40 years of service.

New insignia has also been introduced for members of the Senior Management Service to reflect "both leadership authority and its integral role within the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster."

Groenewald reflected on the interactions he has had with the heads of correctional centres nationwide.

"These interactions went beyond administrative matters; they were a deliberate reaffirmation of the vital leadership role these officials hold within the broader correctional framework.

"I further directed the National Commissioner to review the policy on the training of all officials, more specifically, officials in critical positions, such as Heads of Centres, who, among others, will be subject to annual examinations to ensure that our centres and their leadership comply with all legislative requirements.

"Efficient centre-level operations are essential for a credible and effective correctional system," the Minister said.