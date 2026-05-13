South Africa: Transnet Records 9 Percent Rise in Vessel Traffic As Port Operations Improve

Transnet says it has recorded sustained operational improvements across its port system, with vessel traffic increasing by 9% year-on-year - a strong indicator of the organisation's ongoing recovery and growing operational momentum.

"The overall strong growth performance signal improved domestic economic landscape, including gains from the Transnet recovery initiatives and improvements in port and rail efficiencies," Transnet Group Chief Executive, Michelle Phillips, said on Tuesday in a statement.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) experienced 8 630 vessel arrivals for the 2025/26 financial year, increasing from 7 912 recorded in the previous year (2024/25).

The state-owned freight logistics company described the milestone as significant in advancing its Reinvent for Growth strategy, which focuses on restoring operational efficiency and improving port performance to strengthen South Africa's position as a competitive global gateway.

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"The increase in vessel calls reflects an improved operational coordination across the port system, driven by TNPA's closer collaboration with terminal operators and improved port efficiencies," the company said.

Cargo volume throughput at TNPA's eight commercial seaports increased by 4.2% to approximately 304 million tonnes, representing the strongest growth since the 2011/12 financial year.

This performance saw three of the five main cargo type categories registering strong growth, while break bulk and liquid bulk segments are showing signs of gradual recovery.

Automotive volumes led the recovery with a double-digit growth of 13.3%, with the Port of Durban exceeding its throughput targets.

Container volumes also exhibited strong growth, rising by 7.1% and surpassing annual budget expectations by 3.6%, largely boosted by a 22% increase in volumes from the citrus fruits.

Dry bulk cargo volumes increased by 4.2%, driven mainly by export demand in chrome ore, magnetite and manganese commodities.

"This growth in vessel activity and cargo volumes signals that Transnet's interventions are yielding measurable results.

"Alongside this welcomed volume increase, Transnet remains focused on sustaining operational improvements, accelerating port infrastructure investment, and implementing structural reforms to support trade growth and cargo movement through South Africa's ports," Phillips said.

Key infrastructure projects across the port system are gaining momentum to support future demand and improve operational resilience.

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At the Port of Durban, expansion plans are aimed at significantly increasing container handling capacity, while upgrades at the Port of Cape Town, including container stack improvements and truck staging facilities, are expected to improve efficiency and reduce congestion.