South Africa: Special Tribunal Orders Freezing of Businesswoman's Assets Following Ters 'Abuse'

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed an order of the Special Tribunal to freeze a KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman's assets linked to the abuse of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (UIF TERS).

The woman, Yolanda Nombuso Mgobo, allegedly received more than R18 million from the scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIU explained that Mgobo did not personally submit claims, however, her company received funds from other companies including Ezogu Trading (Pty) Ltd, Nakomang Trading Enterprise CC, Ezikamshalaza Trading CC, Senzisipho (Pty) Ltd, and Amakhosana Contractors (Pty) Ltd which had submitted claims.

These claims were found to be irregular, including the use of a ghost employee database to access relief funds, which constitutes a criminal offence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The SIU investigation uncovered that Mgobo received payments totalling R18 632 335 in both her personal and business accounts.

"The SIU's investigation further revealed that Mgobo utilised these proceeds for personal benefit and that of her life partner, Mr Hlalanathi Hopewell Mbangi, between 2020 and 2025.

"The SIU's investigation revealed that between 2020 and 2023, Nakomang Trading Enterprise received approximately R19.2 million from UIF, Ezikamshalaza Trading received R5.09 million, and Ezogu Trading received about R8.73 million.

"The SIU's probe revealed that between January and October 2022, Ezogu Trading made multiple payments to Mgobo totalling approximately R1.2 million. Between 6 April 2022 and 18 May 2023, further payments were made by Ezikamshalaza Trading to Mgobo as part of the broader flow of funds, with the last payment made on 23 May 2023 being R720 000. By 2023, Ezikamshalaza Trading had paid a total of R1 698 720 to Mgobo," the SIU said in a statement.

Assets which have been preserved are:

A Hyundai Tucson.

A Ford Ranger transferred from Mgobo to her partner, Mbangi.

A Toyota Corolla.

A property in Knightswood, Scottburgh, KwaZulu-Natal, valued at R870 000.

A property in Uvongo, along KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast, valued at R845 000.

Two additional properties in Scottburgh, each valued at approximately R1 million.

The Special Tribunal's order prohibits Mgobo, Mbangi, and Yoluleko Trading from selling, transferring, hiding, or disposing of specific vehicles and properties listed in the order while the investigation and hearings are ongoing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This means that the assets must remain untouched until the Special Tribunal decides whether the agreement between the implicated parties and the department was unlawful.

"Although the assets are frozen, the individuals must continue to pay all associated costs related to the properties and vehicles, including levies, insurance, vehicle licensing, and any other related expenses," the statement read.

The matter will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision on criminal prosecution.

"The referral will cover charges of fraud and money laundering against Ezikamshalaza Trading, its members or directors, and all individuals or entities involved in enabling the unlawful activities.

"The SIU remains committed to recovering public funds lost through corruption and maladministration, and to holding accountable those who sought to exploit relief measures intended to support vulnerable workers and businesses during the pandemic," the statement concluded.