South Africa: Indaba an Opportunity to Profile SA's National Parks

Africa's Travel Indaba provides a powerful continental and global platform to position national parks not only as tourism destinations, but as offerings that contribute meaningfully to nature, community development, cultural heritage, and economic inclusion.

This is according to the South African National Parks (SANParks) Chief Executive Officer, Hapiloe Sello, who spoke on the sidelines of the Indaba that is currently underway in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Indaba, which kicked off on Tuesday, was addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and is being held under the theme: "Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa's Tourism Economy".

READ | Africa's Travel Indaba showcases tourism as driver of growth and jobs

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As part of its Indaba programme, SANParks is today hosting its flagship "Conversations about Conservation" dialogue as a platform that ensures improved understanding about the contribution of conservation to South Africa's tourism economy.

This year's discussion will reflect on the centenary of the Kruger National Park. The centenary commemorates 100 years since Kruger's formal proclamation as a national park, alongside more than a century of evolving conservation practice rooted in the establishment of the Sabi Game Reserve in 1898.

"Kruger National Park's centenary is both a moment of commemoration and reflection.

"It honours extraordinary conservation achievements, while also acknowledging lessons learned from the painful past of land dispossession and displacements. As we look ahead, our focus is firmly on inclusive conservation models that ensure national parks deliver lasting value for both nature and people,"Sello said.

Wednesday's dialogue will reflect on lessons learned that must shape the future.

The session brings together conservation leaders, tourism stakeholders, media and partners to engage openly on the role of tourism in funding conservation, creating employment, and supporting inclusive growth in and around protected areas.

Half of the SANParks branded exhibition stand at the Indaba is dedicated to Kruger National Park's centenary, where it profiles the diversity of SANParks' tourism offerings across its network of 21 national parks.

Illustrating the organisation's intentional investment into a future of inclusivity, a dedicated small, medium and micro Enterprise (SMME) support stand is showcasing 16 SANParks-supported enterprises operating across the ecotourism value chain.

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These enterprises, drawn from communities adjacent to national parks, represent SANParks' ongoing commitment to build an inclusive conservation economy in line with Vision 2040.

The supported enterprises span the accommodation, tour guiding, cultural heritage, adventure tourism, wildlife economy projects, crafts, and hospitality sectors, with strong representation by women-owned, youth-owned, and community-owned businesses.

Through its presence at the Africa's Travel Indaba 2026, SANParks aims to reinforce its position as a leading conservation and tourism authority, demonstrating the economic and social value of national parks by inviting the global tourism community to be partners in shaping the next century of conservation.