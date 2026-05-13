Kenya: Green Belt Movement Opposes Plan to Allow Roads, Utilities in Forests

Nairobi — The Green Belt Movement has opposed a proposed amendment to the Forest Conservation and Management Act, warning that it could expose public forests to increased infrastructure development and environmental destruction.

The lobby group said the proposed changes to Section 56(2) of the law would give the Kenya Forest Service powers to approve roads, utilities and other public installations inside forests through easements and wayleaves, a move it described as a threat to protected ecosystems.

The organization cited recent disputes involving Karura Forest, Aberdare Forest and Ngong Road Forest, arguing that forests are increasingly facing pressure from infrastructure and commercial projects.

It warned that continued encroachment could undermine water catchment areas, biodiversity and climate resilience.

The Green Belt Movement called on Kenyans, civil society groups and environmental stakeholders to reject the amendment, saying public forests are protected under the Constitution and should not be opened to what it termed unchecked development under the guise of public interest.