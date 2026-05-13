Zimbabwe: Mzembi Cleared of Corruption Charges

13 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi has been acquitted of corruption charges by the High Court bringing an end to a long-running case that saw him spend months in remand prison.

Mzembi had been accused of improperly disposing of outdoor television screens purchased for use during the 2010 FIFA World Cup fan parks allegedly donating the equipment to several churches without the required authorisation.

He was said to have distributed the screens, originally procured at a cost of around US$2 million to religious organisations including Zion Church of Christ, UFIC and PHD Ministries without approval from the Treasury or Cabinet.

The former minister spent nearly a year in remand custody during proceedings before he was released on US$1 000 bail pending trial.

However, the High Court has now cleared him of all charges effectively ending the case.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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