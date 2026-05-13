Rwanda: Where Rwanda's Rwf7.8tn Budget Will Go in 2026/27

The government has proposed to spend Rwf7.8 trillion in the 2026/27 fiscal year, an increase of Rwf844.2 billion from the revised Rwf6.9 trillion budget for 2025/26.

ALSO READ: Govt highlights spending priorities for 2026-27

The economic transformation pillar has been allocated Rwf4,999 billion, the social transformation pillar Rwf1,669 billion, and the transformational governance pillar Rwf1,135 billion.

The New Times looks at how the proposed budget has been distributed across different sectors.

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Agriculture

The agriculture sector has been allocated Rwf352.5 billion.

Major projects include the supply of agro-inputs, local seed production and multiplication for key crops (maize, wheat, soya beans, Irish potatoes, rice, cassava and beans), and operationalisation of the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub.

Other priorities include post-harvest infrastructure such as combined harvesters, dryers and drying shelters, and expanding the National Strategic Grain Reserves through silo construction and procurement of maize and beans.

Additional interventions include improving livestock productivity through high-merit bulls and sexed semen, establishing the Songa Genetic Centre of Excellence and a liquid nitrogen plant, constructing veterinary clinics, rehabilitating valley dams, setting up a fish breeding centre, rejuvenating old coffee trees, and expanding tea plantations.

ALSO READ: Govt revises down 2025/2026 fiscal budget by Rwf80bn

The sector will also scale up agricultural insurance and improve farmers' access to finance through loans and matching grants.

Energy

The energy sector has been allocated Rwf350.1 billion for projects including the construction of Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant, Arc Power Rwanda and KivuWatt, as well as expanding access to electricity and clean cooking solutions.

Environment

The environment sector has been allocated Rwf147.4 billion. Key priorities include ecosystem restoration through wetland, forest and catchment rehabilitation, and ecological management in the Volcanoes National Park expansion area.

The government will also enhance meteorological services through new radar systems, strengthen flood control and water management, and construct the Muvumba Dam while equipping the Lake Kivu monitoring laboratory.

ALSON READ: Cabinet approves Rwf7 trillion national budget for 2025/26

Climate finance will be supported through the Intego Facility and Ireme Invest, while disaster prevention efforts will focus on early warning systems, district emergency command posts and improved infrastructure in refugee-hosting areas.

Financial sector devt

Over Rwf24 billion will strengthen the financial sector through consolidation of Umurenge SACCOs into district SACCOs towards a cooperative bank.

This will also enhance capital market stability, improve access to finance under the Recovery and Resilience Project, and strengthen financial intelligence management.

ICT

The ICT sector has been allocated Rwf121.7 billion. Priorities include promoting digital literacy through Digital Ambassadors and the Rwanda Coding Academy, expanding e-services in justice, agriculture, public finance and social protection, and scaling up the Irembo platform.

The government will also strengthen cybersecurity, public key infrastructure and data protection, establish a Government Data Hub and Situation Rooms for real-time decision-making, support innovation start-ups, and improve connectivity in public institutions, schools and health facilities.

Private sector, youth employment

The sector has been allocated Rwf195.3 billion to support industrial growth, exports, tourism, mining and job creation.

Key investments include industrial parks, petroleum storage facilities, advanced factory units, effluent treatment plants and Kigali Innovation City.

Other priorities include promoting Made in Rwanda products, supporting tourism and MICE activities, modernising mining, strengthening standards and certification, and expanding internships, skills training, job-matching services and SME support.

Transport

The transport sector has been allocated Rwf305.3 billion. Planned projects include upgrading major roads such as Kigali-Muhanga (45km), Base-Butaro (63km) and Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka (10km), construction of the 11.6km expressway to NKIA, and feeder road development including Nyacyonga-Mukoto (40km) and Kigali Logistics Platform connectivity (69km).

Other projects include upgrading Nyabugogo Bus Terminal, introducing dedicated bus lanes, improving junctions in Kigali under KUTI, and upgrading the 10.1km Zindiro-Masizi-Birembo-Kami-Gasanze road and the 4km Cyamitsingi-Bibare-Zindiro road.

Aviation priorities include establishing a Centre of Excellence for Aviation Skills, land expropriation for NKIA buffer zones and staff capacity building. Maritime and cross-border transport will also be strengthened.

Urbanisation, rural settlement

The sector has been allocated Rwf145.4 billion.

Priorities include payments for Amahoro Stadium, extension of the Parliamentary Commission's block, asbestos removal from public buildings and maintenance of infrastructure.

The government will also map and upgrade informal settlements and expand the Muzo IDP model village from 120 to 180 housing units.

Education

The education sector has been allocated Rwf888.7 billion to improve access and quality through school infrastructure upgrades, Teacher Training Colleges, model schools, school feeding programmes and recruitment of qualified teachers.

Other priorities include national examinations, inspections, learning materials, TVET Centres of Excellence, STEM education, ICT integration and expansion of higher education facilities such as the Nyagatare Veterinary Complex.

Health

The health sector will receive Rwf489 billion.

This will facilitate in equipping health facilities, upgrading Muhororo, Kabgayi and Ruhengeri hospitals, constructing a maternity ward at Kibagabaga Hospital, and improving maternal and child health, early childhood development and nutrition programmes.

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Social protection

The government has allocated Rwf153 billion to support the Social Registry, VUP programmes, financial assistance, productive assets and skills development for vulnerable households, as well as initiatives addressing gender-based violence, child protection and youth and women empowerment.

Water & sanitation

A package of Rwf138 billion has been set aside to expand water production through Kanzenze and Karenge treatment plants, extend water supply networks, rehabilitate rural systems and improve sanitation infrastructure, including the Nduba landfill and Kigali centralised sewerage system.

Governance

The government has proposed to spend Rwf318 billion to enhance citizen participation, accountability and service delivery, and strengthen local economic development planning.

This will also support institutions and prepare for the 2026 local government elections, including voter registration and civic education.

Justice

The government has proposed to spend Rwf696 billion to support justice services, reconciliation programmes, law enforcement, fighting genocide ideology and conducting Itorero activities.

Sports & culture

At least Rwf9 billion has been set aside to promote talent development, strengthen sports institutions, improve infrastructure and support international competitions and events.