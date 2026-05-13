Rwanda: Alyn Sano Opens Up On 'Deeply Personal' Album Project

Alyn Sano has opened up about the deeply personal journey behind her upcoming album, describing the project as a reflection of the struggles, growth and resilience that have shaped both her life and music career.

The Afro-pop singer said the album draws heavily from her lived experiences, capturing moments of joy, self-discovery and triumph, as well as difficult periods that tested her strength and determination.

"What inspired the direction of my upcoming album is my everyday life since I was born," Sano told The New Times.

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"It's a life that has had many ups and downs. At times, I thought I would not see the next day. I felt too tired to continue moving, but continuing has led me to who I am today -- a more mature and better version of myself."

The project reflects Sano's transformation over the years, with the singer describing herself as "a beautiful work in progress" shaped by both pain and victory.

According to the artiste, the album revolves around themes of vulnerability, resilience, imperfection, character development and self-discovery.

While remaining tight-lipped about most of the songs, Sano pointed to her recently released track Ntibikunda (I Surrender) as one that offers fans an early glimpse into the emotional depth of the project.

"All the songs on the album are very personal to me," she said. "Every lyric means my life and more."

Sano revealed that one of the biggest challenges she and her team currently face is finalising the tracklist, explaining that she feels emotionally connected to every song recorded for the album.

"My team and I are still working on finalising it," she said. "The challenge is choosing which songs to include and which to leave out because there are many, and all of them are beautiful."

Although the final number of tracks has not yet been confirmed, the singer hinted that the album could feature more than 15 songs, with the possibility of releasing all the material she has recorded for the project.

Sano also described the album as the clearest representation yet of her artistic growth, saying her personal experiences have significantly influenced both her music and outlook on life.

"The ups made me happy, the downs made me better," she said, reflecting on the journey behind the project.

Beyond the music itself, the singer said fans should expect an album filled with emotional storytelling, rich vocal expression and timeless sounds.

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"The side of me that I want people to hear in this album is resilience, vulnerability, imperfection, self-discovery, character development and becoming," she said. "And the voice, vibes and timelessness."

The upcoming project will also feature collaborations, with Savara confirmed among the guest artistes. However, Sano kept the identities of other collaborators under wraps, promising more surprises in the coming months.

"Fans should expect the album before the end of this year," she said. "More surprises are coming."