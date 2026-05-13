South Africa: Pirates Need One Win to Claim Title

Orlando Pirates must beat Durban City at home on Saturday to win the Premiership and finish the season above Sundowns.

Sundowns lost against TS Galaxy on Tuesday and coach Miguel Cardoso blames a packed match schedule for the bad result.

Orlando Pirates are one win away from claiming their first league title in 13 years. If the team beats Durban City at home on Saturday, they will win the Premiership.

Sundowns have played all 30 of their league games. Orlando Pirates have a better goal difference. This means a single win on Saturday will put Orlando Pirates above Sundowns.

The last time Orlando Pirates lifted the Premiership was in 2012. Fans have watched Sundowns collect eight titles in a row since then.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Hleza Mofedi played for the club when they won the league under coach Roy Barreto in 2002. Mofedi told Soccer Laduma that this season feels the same.

"We are Happy People! It is so nice to belong to the Orlando Amstel Arena, right now," he said.

"Our players have done so well this season and they deserve the credit."

Sundowns gave Orlando Pirates this chance when they lost to TS Galaxy on Tuesday night. TS Galaxy won the game by three goals to two. Sundowns have gone three games without a win in their last seven matches.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso blamed the busy schedule for the loss. The club has played seven matches in 21 days. They also have to prepare for a CAF Champions League final.

"The calendar has beaten us and we need to recover as soon as possible," Cardoso said.

Sundowns will play Morocco's FAR Rabat at Loftus on Sunday in the first leg of the final. FAR Rabat has had much more rest.

Orlando Pirates host Durban City on Saturday.