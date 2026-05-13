Uganda: Egypt's President El-Sisi Arrives in Uganda for High-Level State Visit

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has arrived in Uganda for an official visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation on key regional issues, particularly the management and shared use of the River Nile.

El-Sisi was received on Wednesday at Entebbe International Airport by Ruhakana Rugunda, the Special Envoy for Special Duties in the Office of the President.

The visit comes nine months after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni travelled to Egypt for bilateral talks with El-Sisi, during which the two leaders discussed cooperation in areas including the Nile, trade, energy and regional stability.

Uganda and Egypt share long-standing historical and strategic ties anchored in the River Nile, which remains a critical resource for agriculture, hydroelectric power generation and water supply across several countries in the region.

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The latest visit is expected to provide a platform for both sides to further deepen dialogue on water cooperation, agriculture, energy development and broader peace and security efforts in the region.

During his visit to Cairo in August last year, President Museveni called for a more inclusive and development-oriented approach to discussions on the Nile Basin.

"Our goal should be prosperity for all, access to electricity for all, irrigation for all, and clean drinking water for all," Museveni said after meeting President El-Sisi.

He further emphasised the need for scientific and equitable solutions in managing the Nile waters to ensure shared benefits among all basin countries.

The visit is expected to further strengthen diplomatic engagement between Kampala and Cairo at a time when regional cooperation on shared natural resources and security remains a key priority.