Namibia: Explosive Injures Boys in Kavango West

Rundu — What began as a typical Sunday afternoon of play turned into a scene of horror for two families in Mavanze village, in the Kavango West region, after an unidentified explosive device detonated, leaving two young boys hospitalised.

The incident occurred at approximately 18h00 on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the community in the southwest of Rundu.

According to police reports, a group of boys was playing in the forest near the village when they stumbled upon a metallic object. Unaware of the lethal danger, the children began playing with the unidentified devices. In the process, one of the explosives detonated.

Thirteen-year-old Tende Patrick sustained severe injuries on his right thigh and left arm. He was rushed to the Rundu State Hospital in critical condition. His friend, 14-year-old Joseph Ndumba, survived with minor injuries to his left arm and was also taken to the hospital.

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"Law enforcement officers from both Ndama and Ncaute police stations responded to the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that the area may still harbour live explosives, as the surviving children reported seeing at least one other unexploded device remaining in the bushes," said the Kavango West acting regional commander, Adrian Sikukutu.

The Kavango regions, which saw significant military activity in past decades, remain high-risk areas for Unexploded Ordinances (UXO).

Sikukutu urged parents to strictly caution their children against picking up or playing with suspicious metal objects.

"If you see something unfamiliar in the bush, do not touch it, do not throw stones at it, and do not bury it. Mark the spot and inform the police immediately," he said.

As of Monday morning, Patrick remains under close medical supervision, while the police explosives unit is expected to sweep the area to neutralise any remaining threats.

The mothers of the victims, Elizabeth Matamu and Rebecca Ndumba, are currently at their sons' bedsides as the village grapples with the aftermath of the explosion.

- jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

Photo: Heather Erdmann