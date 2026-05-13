Uganda: Nateete-Nakawuka Road Section Closed for Three Months to Allow Drainage Works

13 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Naimanye

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Nateete-Nakawuka Road around Nateete to allow for ongoing drainage improvement works under a road upgrade project.

According to a public notice dated May 13, 2026 and signed by Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa, the affected section will be closed effective May 15, 2026 for a period of approximately three months.

The closure will impact the stretch from the Mutundwe Road junction to the Old Masaka Road junction, a key section used by motorists connecting to Kampala's southwestern routes.

"Motorists are advised to use alternative routes including Old Masaka Road, Masaka Road, Entebbe Road through Kajjansi, as well as Mutundwe and Wankulukuku connections," the statement read.

The Ministry explained that the works are aimed at improving drainage systems, reducing frequent flooding along the corridor, and enhancing the overall durability and safety of the road network.

Road users have been urged to comply with traffic guidance measures and observe all directional signage throughout the construction period to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize disruptions.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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