East Africa: Truck Drivers' Protest Cripples Trade Flow At Uganda-Kenya Border

A cross-border truck drivers' strike at the Malaba border earlier this week disrupted trade and transport between Uganda and Kenya, with authorities estimating losses of up to Shs35 billion in revenue collections during the one-day standoff.

As one approaches the Malaba border from the Ugandan side, long queues of stranded trucks lining the busy highway still reflect the scale of disruption that unfolded during the strike.

Inside the One Stop Border Post, the usually busy crossing point that handles hundreds of trucks daily fell unusually quiet as movement into and out of Uganda came to a standstill during the height of the protest.

Truck drivers blocked the main Uganda-Kenya highway using their vehicles, paralysing transport operations for several hours in protest against the arrest of their union leader.

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The drivers were demanding the unconditional release of Sudi Kauli Mwatela, Chairperson of the Long-Distance Drivers' Union, who had been arrested at the Elegu border over allegations of inciting violence.

The industrial action immediately sparked concerns across the region, with fears that trade flows between Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan would suffer major disruptions if the situation persisted.

Authorities later released Mwatela and returned him to Malaba on Monday, where he was handed over to fellow drivers amid jubilant scenes at the border, paving the way for the resumption of normal operations.

Speaking shortly after his release, Mwatela described his arrest as unfair and accused security personnel at various border points, particularly Elegu, of persistently mistreating truck drivers.

He claimed that drivers are often subjected to harassment, unnecessary stoppages, intimidation, and illegal charges while transporting goods across borders.

According to Mwatela, failure to address the grievances of truck drivers could trigger more industrial actions in future.

"Drivers are facing a lot of challenges during transit, and unless these concerns are handled properly, such situations can happen again," he warned.

Despite the resumption of operations, officials from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) say the economic impact of the strike was severe.

Abbey Mawerere, the URA Regional Manager for Eastern Uganda, said the disruption resulted in an estimated Shs35 billion loss in revenue collections.

He added that transportation of perishable goods such as tomatoes, mangoes, and other fresh produce was heavily affected, with several trucks stranded for hours under intense heat, causing substantial losses to traders.

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Mawerere criticised the leadership of the truck drivers for what he described as poor handling of their grievances.

According to him, the situation escalated after the union organised a meeting with drivers without notifying security authorities, increasing tensions at the border.

"The drivers should have engaged security agencies through formal channels instead of resorting to actions that disrupted regional trade and transport," Mawerere said.

Malaba remains one of East Africa's busiest trade corridors, serving as a key gateway for goods moving between the Port of Mombasa and landlocked countries including Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Although traffic and business operations have since resumed, truck drivers insist that long-standing concerns surrounding harassment, insecurity, and illegal charges during transit must be urgently addressed to prevent future disruptions along the strategic regional trade route.