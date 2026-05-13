Zimbabwe: Police Warns Schools Against Keeping Cash On Premises Amid Rising Armed Robberies

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned school authorities and parents against transacting and keeping large sums of cash at school premises.

The warning follows a rise in armed robbery cases targeting learning institutions.

In one of the recent incidents, a security guard stationed at Hallingbury Primary School was killed by an armed gang believed to be linked to another robbery case at Marlborough High School.

With schools reopening, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has urged school authorities to strengthen security systems and avoid storing cash on school grounds.

"Meanwhile, school authorities are urged to enhance their security measures at learning institutions and avoid keeping large sums of money on the premises," said Nyathi.

"Parents and school authorities are advised to deposit school fees and other tuition-related fees through financial institutions.

"Keeping large sums of cash at school premises attracts criminal elements, leading to armed robbery incidents."

Nyathi said schools must urgently review and reinforce their security protocols to protect staff, learners and property from criminal gangs increasingly targeting educational institutions.