Somalia Election Talks Stall in Mogadishu As Dispute Deepens

Mogadishu, Somalia — High-level talks between opposition leaders and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud ended without agreement on Wednesday, with negotiators reportedly failing to bridge key differences over the country's disputed electoral framework, sources familiar with the discussions said.

The meeting, held inside the heavily secured Halane compound, focused on contentious issues surrounding the electoral commission and broader election management structures, which remain the main point of disagreement between the two sides.

According to sources, the talks became increasingly tense, particularly over proposals related to the formation of technical committees to oversee electoral preparations.

The federal government is pushing for such committees, which it says would help extend dialogue beyond May 15 and ease the negotiation process.

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However, opposition representatives under the Somali future council have not accepted the proposal, insisting on a more direct political agreement before moving forward with technical arrangements.

Despite the lack of progress, both sides agreed to reconvene on Thursday, while separate internal consultations were expected to take place within each delegation on Wednesday night.

Security at the venue was tightly controlled, with international protection forces guarding the diplomatic zone where Western embassies and UN agencies are located.

President Mohamud is reportedly seeking to ensure that May 15 passes without political escalation, even as tensions remain high over the future of Somalia's electoral process.