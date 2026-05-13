Ethiopia: Macron Arrives in Ethiopia for Third Official Visit

Addis Ababa, May 13 (Horn Diplomat) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Ethiopia on Wednesday for his third official visit to the country, where he was welcomed at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed amid growing ties between Paris and Addis Ababa.

The visit comes as Ethiopia and France continue expanding cooperation across diplomacy, security, culture, infrastructure and regional affairs, reflecting what both governments describe as a strengthening strategic partnership.

In a message posted on X after receiving the French leader, Abiy highlighted the deepening relationship between the two countries and praised France's continued engagement with Ethiopia.

"My brother Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France, it is always a pleasure to welcome you back to Ethiopia, and on your third official visit, France's friendship with our nation speaks for itself," Abiy said.

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"As we look ahead to meaningful conversations one thing is certain, the ties that bind Ethiopia and France only grow stronger," he added.

Officials said the visit is expected to include high-level bilateral discussions covering political cooperation, economic ties, investment, regional stability and ongoing development partnerships between the two nations.

France has increasingly expanded its diplomatic and economic engagement in the Horn of Africa in recent years, with Ethiopia remaining one of Paris' key partners on the continent.

Macron previously visited Ethiopia in 2019 and 2021, with both sides signing agreements on cultural heritage, defense cooperation and infrastructure development.

The latest visit also comes ahead of the France-Kenya co-hosted Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, where African and European leaders are expected to discuss investment, youth innovation and strategic partnerships across the continent.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)