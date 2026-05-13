Kenya: Ruto Launches Justice Njoki Ndung'u's ICC Candidature At State House Nairobi

Nairobi — Kenya has formally presented Lady Justice Njoki Ndung'u's candidature for the position of judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

President William Ruto, who launched Justice Njoki's candidature at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, referred to the launch as a national endorsement and called on Kenyans to set aside their differences and root for her to win the position.

"Kenya stands before the international community not merely to endorse a candidature, but to strengthen the cause of international justice," the President said, pointing out that Justice Njoki's career as a jurist has been shaped by Kenya's constitutional struggles and democratic transition.

Over three decades, President Ruto noted, Justice Njoki has served with distinction as a State counsel, Nominated MP, crusader for constitutional reforms and as a Supreme Court judge.

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Support for the Supreme Court judge, he stated, affirms Kenya's belief in a rules-based international order and the principle that justice "must be fair, impartial and accessible to all nations".

ICC's authority, he explained, rests on legitimacy which depends on fairness, adherence to evidence and judicial independence.

"International justice cannot endure if it is perceived as selective or preferential," he said, noting that no global institution can command lasting confidence if justice is vulnerable to geopolitics or unequal power relations.

ICC grounded in procedural fairness

The event was attended by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oe and former ICC Judge Joyce Aluoch, among other dignitaries.

Kenya, the President said, supports an ICC that is grounded in procedural fairness, impartiality and fidelity to the Rome Statute. Such a court, he added, gains confidence through the quality of its decisions as opposed to coercive authority.

Pointing out that Africa has borne the brunt of conflict, displacement and impunity, President Ruto noted that the continent holds vital lessons in constitutional reconstruction and democratic renewal.

"Africa, therefore, cannot remain merely the subject of international justice. Africa must help shape international justice," he noted.

President Ruto explained that it is crucial for the continent to have strong, principled representation on the Bench considering that majority of ICC cases involve African situations and victims.

Universality and credibility

The goal, he stressed, is not to protect the powerful but to strengthen the universality and credibility of the court.

Judge Njoki was a member of the Committee of Experts that drafted Kenya's 2010 Constitution following the post-election crisis, and led reforms on sexual and gender-based violence, including the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

She also contributed to the Maputo Protocol, a key African human rights instrument for women's rights.

President Ruto said her experience in prosecuting serious crimes, rebuilding constitutional order and advancing survivor-centred justice made her "exceptionally well-suited" for the ICC job.

International criminal justice, he said, is not only about punishment, but also about helping societies restore public confidence and strengthen institutions capable of sustaining peace.

Justice Njoki was picked after a competitive national nomination process that pitted her against other top jurists. Under the Rome Statute, candidates must be sponsored by their governments.

9-year term

The election for the ICC bench will be held in 2026 for the term starting 2027 until 2036.

During the Africa Forward Summit, the President lobbied various countries to throw their weight behind Justice Njoki's candidature.

Justice Aluoch said Justice Njoki's wealth of experience will help attract votes from many State Parties to the ICC.

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On her part, Justice Njoki outlined her vast experience in the justice system, saying this stands her in good stead to bag the ICC seat.

"I am honoured by the confidence Kenya has placed in me by endorsing my candidature," she said, noting that her desire is to uphold the rule of law and promote the protection of dignity across the globe.

She expressed her appreciation to President Ruto for being at the forefront in pushing her candidature on the global stage during the Summit.

"The President has introduced me to more Presidents and heads of State than I will ever meet," she said.

Chief Justice Koome said Justice Njoki was picked after a rigorous process, adding that she was certain she would make valuable contributions at the Hague-based court.

Speakers at the event commended Judge Njoki for her boldness, dedication and clarity in promoting the cause of justice.