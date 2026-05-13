Rwanda: New Generation of Athletics Stars Shining On the Track

East African athletes continue to dominate global long-distance running, with Kenya and Ethiopia consistently producing world champions and record breakers.

This year, Kenyan star Sabastian Sawe made headlines after becoming first man to run under two hours for the marathon distance in a race environment while defending his London Marathon title.

Although Rwanda has yet to reach the same level as its regional neighbors, a new generation of talented runners is steadily emerging and making an impact both regionally and internationally.

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Times Sport highlights some of the athletes carrying Rwanda's Olympic dream.

Florence Niyonkuru

Age: 25

Specialty: 5000m - 10,000m

Representing Sina Gérard Athletics Club, Niyonkuru has developed into one of Rwanda's most promising long-distance runners.

She first gained national attention after winning gold in the women's half-marathon at the 2025 Kigali International Peace Marathon. Her success continued at the National Track and Field Championships, where she claimed another gold medal in the women's 10,000m.

The Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) later sponsored her participation in several international competitions, where she consistently finished on the podium.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's Niyonkuru wins gold in Bengaluru

In September 2025, Niyonkuru won the women's half-marathon at the 40th Lion Races in France before claiming another gold medal at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru in India.

She is currently ranked 36th globally in the women's 10,000m and 63rd in women's road running.

Claire Uwitonze

Age: 20

Specialty: 800m - 1500m

Uwitonze is widely regarded as Rwanda's brightest Olympic medal prospect.

Competing for Sina Gérard Athletics Club, she announced herself internationally after winning gold in the women's 800m at the International Flutlicht Meeting in Germany while setting a new national record of 2:00.32.

A year earlier at the same competition, she had clocked 2:04.00, meaning she improved by nearly four seconds within one season -- a remarkable achievement at elite level.

Her rapid rise has strengthened hopes that she could challenge for a medal at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Under the Rwanda Athletics Federation's long-term development plan, Uwitonze is expected to break the two-minute barrier in the 800m and target 4:03.00 in the 1500m by 2026.

The federation hopes she can further improve to 1:57.00 in the 800m and 3:55.00 in the 1500m by 2027 before targeting Olympic medal-contending times of 1:56.00 and 3:49.00 respectively by 2028.

Victor Ingabire

Age: 27

Specialty: 5000m - 10,000m

APR Athletics Club runner Victor Ingabire has enjoyed an impressive 2025 season.

He strengthened his reputation as one of Rwanda's rising athletics stars after winning bronze in the men's 5000m at the Djibouti International Meeting with a time of 14:02.

ALSO READ: Rwandan athletics prospect chases gold at LA 2028 Games

Ingabire later claimed gold in the same event at the National Track and Field Championships after clocking 14:03.08.

His recent performances have positioned him among the country's leading distance runners.

Magnifique Umutesi

Age: 22

Specialty: 100m - 800m

Magnifique Umutesi is one of Rwanda's most versatile athletes, balancing careers in football and athletics.

She dominated domestic track competitions after winning the 100m, 200m and 400m races at the National Track and Field Championships.

Umutesi gained regional recognition after securing back-to-back gold medals in the 100m sprint at the 2023 and 2024 FEASSSA Games.

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In July 2025, she set a national record of 11.79 seconds in the women's 100m at Amahoro Stadium, becoming Rwanda's fastest woman.

She is currently part of Rwanda's team competing at the 24th Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana.

ALSO READ: This is how Rwanda can win Olympic medals in 2028

Honorine Iribagiza

Age: 27

Specialty: 800m - 1500m

Honorine Iribagiza first rose to prominence after winning bronze in the 800m at the 2015 Africa Youth Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

She later represented Rwanda at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships in Poland and the 2017 African Junior Athletics Championships in Algeria.

The Sina Gérard Athletics Club runner has remained one of Rwanda's most consistent middle-distance athletes over the past five years and is also representing the country at the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana.