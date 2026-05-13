Rwanda: Understanding Typhoid Fever and How to Prevent It

Jack, a 13-year-old boy, suddenly developed a high-grade fever along with abdominal pain. Upon medical examination and investigation, he was diagnosed with typhoid fever. Typhoid is a disease that can cause high fever, severe weakness, and even death due to complications. It is usually contracted by consuming contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.

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The germs responsible are Salmonella Typhi and Salmonella Paratyphi. The illness typically develops 3 to 21 days after ingestion of contaminated food or water. A high-grade, remittent fever is its hallmark, meaning the fever may decrease slightly but then rises again.

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In addition to fever, patients may experience body aches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and other symptoms. Abdominal pain is common because the bacteria affect the intestines, causing inflammation. For this reason, typhoid is also known as "enteric fever." Some patients may also develop nosebleeds (epistaxis), diarrhoea, and other vague symptoms.

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People of all ages and both sexes are susceptible to typhoid fever. The severity of the disease depends on the number of bacteria ingested and the individual's immunity. Those with weakened immune systems, such as people with diabetes, AIDS, or the elderly, may develop severe illness even with a smaller dose of infection, while healthier individuals may remain unaffected under similar exposure.

If not treated promptly, typhoid can lead to serious and potentially fatal complications. The infection may spread to the brain, causing encephalopathy. Inflamed intestines can perforate, leading to peritonitis, a life-threatening condition that requires urgent surgery. Other complications include septic arthritis (infection of joints), and spread of the bacteria to organs such as the liver and lungs. The heart can also be affected, leading to rhythm disturbances if the myocardium or endocardium becomes inflamed.

Even after recovery, some individuals may develop adhesions around the intestines, resulting in prolonged constipation and abdominal pain.

Diagnosis is based on clinical suspicion and confirmed through appropriate laboratory tests. Treatment involves the use of suitable antibiotics. However, prevention remains the most important measure against this potentially fatal disease.

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Even after treatment, some individuals may continue to pass the bacteria in their stool due to residual infection in the intestines. These individuals become potential sources of infection for others. Additionally, some people may have mild or no symptoms but still carry and spread the bacteria; such individuals are known as carriers.

This highlights the importance of maintaining proper food hygiene. Strict hygiene must be observed in the preparation, serving, storage, and handling of food. As far as possible, only freshly prepared food should be consumed. Even refrigerated cooked food, if stored for long periods, can harbour the bacteria.

Vaccines are available to help prevent typhoid fever, but they provide effective immunity for only about six months. Moreover, having typhoid once does not guarantee long-term immunity, unlike some viral infections. Therefore, even after recovery, individuals must remain cautious to avoid reinfection or relapse.

Patients recovering from typhoid should avoid fatty, oily, and very spicy foods for a few months, as the intestines need time to heal. Such foods may cause discomfort and abdominal pain.

By practicing good hygiene in food and water consumption, the risk of contracting typhoid can be greatly minimized. Even if infection occurs, complete recovery is possible with timely and appropriate antibiotic treatment.

The writer is a specialist in internal medicine.