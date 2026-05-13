Africa: Local Firms Must Leverage the Africa CEO Forum

Rwanda will this week once again host the Africa CEO Forum, one of the continent's premier gatherings of business leaders, investors and policymakers. The 2026 edition, scheduled for May 14-15 in Kigali, is expected to bring together more than 2,000 CEOs, investors, heads of state and public decision-makers from over 75 countries.

At least six heads of state have been confirmed to lead their respective delegations to Kigali for the high-level meeting.

For Rwanda, this is more than another endorsement of Kigali's growing stature as a trusted host of high-level events, be it continental or global. It is also a direct challenge to the local private sector.

Too often, the value of major international meetings is assessed through a narrow lens: hotel bookings, restaurant sales, transport revenues and the foreign exchange spent by visiting delegates. These are important gains no doubt. They support jobs, showcase Rwanda's hospitality industry and inject money into the economy.

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But they should not be the biggest prize.

The real opportunity lies in the thousands of meaningful conversations that can happen on the sidelines of such gatherings. When business executives, investors and decision-makers from across Africa and beyond gather in Kigali, local entrepreneurs must not remain spectators. They must show up prepared, visible and ambitious.

A visiting CEO should not leave Rwanda only with memories of a well-organised conference and excellent hospitality. They should leave with contacts of local firms that can supply, partner, distribute, co-invest, innovate or scale with them into new markets.

This requires deliberate effort. Local businesses must research who is coming, identify portential partners, sharpen their pitches and seek meetings beyond the formal programme. Business associations, chambers of commerce and sector bodies should also play a stronger convening role, helping local firms position themselves for partnerships rather than merely applauding from the sidelines.

Rwanda has worked hard to build a reputation as a serious destination for investment, innovation and continental dialogue. That reputation must now translate into practical gains for Rwandan enterprises. Conferences should not end when delegates board their flights back home. Their impact should be measured months later in signed deals, joint ventures, market access, mentorships, investment leads and expanded supply chains.

The Africa CEO Forum's theme of scale and shared ownership speaks directly to Africa's urgent need to build stronger companies and deeper cross-border collaboration. Rwanda's private sector must take that message personally.

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Hosting is good. Benefiting from hosting is better. But turning these gatherings into lasting business partnerships is what will prove that Rwanda is not just a venue for Africa's conversations, but an active player in shaping the continent's economic future.