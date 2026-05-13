Rwanda: Al Hilal to Be Crowned Bk Pro League Champions On Wednesday

Al Hilal SC will face Gasogi United on Wednesday knowing that a draw will be enough to seal the 2025/26 BK Pro League title with three matches still to spare.

The Sudanese giants currently top the league standings with 70 points from 30 matches, holding an 11-point advantage over their closest challengers with only four games remaining.

Meanwhile, APR FC can only finish the season with a maximum of 68 points even if they win all their remaining fixtures, while Al Merrikh SC can still mathematically reach 70 points.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, Al Merrikh would need to win all four of their remaining matches and overturn a significant goal difference deficit to have any realistic chance of denying Al Hilal the title.

According to Fabrice Shema, Al Hilal will officially receive the BK Pro League trophy if they avoid defeat against Gasogi United.

"Al Hilal will receive the trophy, while the highest-ranked Rwandan club will earn the Rwf80 million cash prize," Shema said.

Under the current arrangement, only Rwandan clubs are eligible for the league's financial rewards, meaning the best-placed local team will receive the championship prize money despite Al Hilal leading the standings. However, no trophy is reserved for that particular club.

The title would represent a historic achievement for Al Hilal, who have spent the season competing away from home following the suspension of domestic football in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the club has enjoyed a dominant campaign, scoring 69 goals and conceding just 20 in 30 matches.

Should they avoid defeat on Wednesday, Al Hilal would become the first club in African football history to win top-flight league titles in three different countries--Sudan, Mauritania and Rwanda.