South Africa: Communities Demand Urgent Electricity Solutions, As NCOP Takes Parliament to the People in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District

press release

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) continued to place communities at the centre of governance on Wednesday morning as residents in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District raised serious concerns about electricity supply during the Taking Parliament to the People public hearings.

Community members from various wards used the platform to speak candidly about the daily challenges caused by unreliable electricity, delays in electrification projects, illegal connections and infrastructure theft.

Speaking during the hearings, Mr Xolani Tshabalala from Jacaranda Settlement in Ward 15 said residents in informal settlements have been struggling since the suspension of free basic alternative energy support.

"It has been two years since free basic alternative energy in the form of paraffin was stopped in our informal settlements," he said. "About 70% of residents are unemployed and we appeal to the Minister to assist us in restoring this service while the municipality continues with plans to electrify the community."

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Responding to the concerns, the Executive Mayor said the municipality had taken a decision to discontinue the use of paraffin because it was neither sustainable nor safe for communities. The Mayor further explained that some residents sold the paraffin they received from the municipality to spaza shops operated by foreign nationals, undermining the purpose of the programme.

"We have budgeted R10 million for alternative energy in the form of solar equipment, which will assist residents with lighting and cooking," the Mayor said.

Residents emphasised that although they welcomed ongoing electrification processes, many families remained vulnerable in the interim without access to safe and affordable alternative energy sources.

Ms Nomhle Matelebe from Khuma Ward 31 expressed frustration over prolonged power outages, saying some communities go for weeks without electricity. "We go weeks on end without electricity, and it seems Eskom only assists people based on how much electricity they purchase monthly," she said.

Concerns about growing informal settlements and illegal electricity connections were also raised by Ms Matseko Mosimaneng from Tlokwe Ward 17. She urged government to accelerate housing delivery and provide serviced land to reduce dangerous illegal connections. "There are many informal settlements in Ward 17 and people end up connecting illegally to Eskom lines," she said. "The municipality must identify land and build houses for people."

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Mr Dirkson Lesoa from Jouberton called for stronger intervention to address electricity challenges in his community. He was concerned about the theft of transformers, saying communities are left in darkness while infrastructure is repeatedly vandalised. "Electricity must fall under Eskom because the municipality is not helping us," he said. "Transformers are stolen right in front of security personnel, affecting thousands of people."

The hearings formed part of the NCOP's Taking Parliament to the People programme, which seeks to strengthen participatory democracy by giving communities direct access to Parliament and government leaders to raise issues affecting their daily lives. The concerns raised during the session highlighted the urgent need for improved electricity infrastructure, stronger protection of public assets and accelerated service delivery interventions to support vulnerable communities across the district.