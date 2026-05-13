South Africa: NCOP Delegates Sound Alarm Over Sewage Crisis and River Pollution in Matlosana

press release

Permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces participating in the Taking Parliament to the People programme have raised serious concerns about worsening river pollution and collapsing wastewater infrastructure in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality.

As part of the programme taking place from 12 to 15 May 2026, delegates split into five groups on Tuesday to conduct oversight visits to various service delivery projects across the province.

Group Four, led by Mr Dennis Ryder, visited the Klerksdorp and Hartebeesfontein wastewater treatment plants, where delegates encountered severe infrastructure failures resulting in untreated sewage flowing into local river systems.

During a visit to the Klerksdorp Wastewater Treatment Plant, delegates heard that the plant has not been operational since March 2023. Officials informed the delegation that untreated wastewater is flowing directly into the Skoonspruit River and downstream into the Vaal River, posing a serious environmental and public health risk.

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Delegates were also told that the estimated cost to refurbish the plant is approximately R400 million, while no funding has been allocated for rehabilitation. The Department of Water and Sanitation officials further confirmed that the department had issued non-compliance notices to the municipality in 2018 and 2021, and subsequently opened a criminal case against the municipality in February 2026.

Speaking during the oversight visit, Mr Ryder described the state of the Klerksdorp Wastewater Treatment Plant as "a crime scene", saying the scale of neglect and infrastructure collapse was deeply alarming. "We are witnessing raw sewage flowing into river systems while critical infrastructure is left to collapse. This is not only an environmental disaster, but also a direct threat to public health and human dignity," he said.

Members of the delegation observed that workers are forced to manually separate waste at inlet points because machinery is no longer functional. Concerns were also raised about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure after delegates discovered that the facility has no perimeter fencing, leaving it exposed to vandalism and theft.

At the Hartebeesfontein Wastewater Treatment Plant, delegates received a briefing from municipal officials indicating that the plant is currently non-operational due to severe inlet blockages. The plant, which has a treatment capacity of eight megalitres, has reportedly been dysfunctional since December 2025.

Officials informed delegates that untreated sewage is flowing into the Vaal River through the Jagspruit River. Delegates heard that the persistent failures have continued for at least six months.

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"Communities cannot continue living with untreated sewage flowing in their neighbourhood. Urgent intervention is required to restore these plants and hold those responsible accountable," said Mr Ryder.

Delegates further proposed that Members of the Provincial Legislature should conduct a follow-up oversight visit and report back to the NCOP on progress made to address the challenges identified during the visit.