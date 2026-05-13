South Africa: Matlosana Road Disaster - A Tale of Potholes, Streets Flooded With Sewage and Vanishing Municipal Officials

press release

The first day of the National Council of Provinces' (NCOP) Taking Parliament to the People site visits witnessed a peculiar incident when the MMC for Infrastructure and the Director: Technical and Infrastructure within the Matlosana Local Municipality vanished after the delegation resolved to inspect road infrastructure sites identified by community members.

Members of Parliament serving in the NCOP visited road infrastructure sites in Jouberton, a township outside Matlosana in the North West Province, as part of the oversight programme linked to the Taking Parliament to the People initiative.

During the visit, the delegation inspected a road rehabilitation project within the township. However, the Director: Technical and Infrastructure, Mr Nelson Mongale, cautioned that the municipality was operating under severe financial constraints. "We only have a budget of R30 million to maintain a 2 100 km road network within the municipality," Mr Mongale explained.

The visit took an unexpected turn when local attorney Mr Thando Mayo challenged the municipality's presentation to the delegation, arguing that officials were selectively showcasing better-maintained areas while concealing the true extent of the infrastructure crisis facing residents.

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"I urge the delegation that when you come to these sites, you must speak directly to local residents to get real experiences about their living conditions and not municipal officials that are always bending the truth," Mr Mayo suggested.

Following a brief discussion, the delegation, led by Mr Rikus Badenhorst, resolved to accompany Mr Mayo to inspect other parts of the township in order to obtain a broader picture of the state of infrastructure.

Despite expectations that the MMC for Infrastructure and the Director: Technical and Infrastructure would accompany the oversight delegation, the municipal officials disappeared before the additional inspections commenced.

What the delegation encountered thereafter painted a bleak picture of deteriorating municipal infrastructure. Members observed roads riddled with potholes, some reportedly as deep as half a metre, making sections of roads dangerous and nearly impassable. The delegation also witnessed sewage spillages flowing through streets, further contributing to the deterioration of road infrastructure and raising health concerns for residents.

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The incident sparked concern among members of the delegation regarding the quality of information presented during oversight visits and the apparent disconnect between official reports and lived realities within communities.

In response, the delegation resolved that future site visits conducted under the Taking Parliament to the People programme would involve direct participation by community members in identifying and guiding oversight teams to critical service delivery hotspots to ensure more meaningful and tangible oversight.

The NCOP Taking Parliament to the People programme is aimed at strengthening oversight, accountability and public participation by bringing Parliament and government directly into communities experiencing service delivery challenges.