Some function so the customs and excise have moved to the newly established One-Stop centre in the Southern Industrial area.

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) announced on Tuesday that it had begun moving some offices to the building in Reger Street.

"Stakeholders are kindly informed that the setting up of offices at the new premises is still underway. Consequently, only limited services are currently being rendered, including the issuance of motor vehicle clearance certificates and the booking of physical inspections," Namra spokesperson Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze said.

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Other services -- including payments and printing customs documents -- are currently available at NamRa's Eros Airport office.

The new One-Stop Customs and Excise Centre is located at Erf 8789 on Reger Street, behind the Game store in the building previously occupied by Standard Bank.

The centre will accommadate the Windhoek Regional Office Clearance Section, currently at the TransNamib Railway and the Enforcement Section operating currently from the TransNamib Head Office.

The State Warehouse located in Voigts Street, Southern Industrial Area, and the Excise Management Unit at the Ministry of Finance Building will also move to the centre.

Some function so the customs and excise have moved to the newly established One-Stop centre in the Southern Industrial area.

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) announced on Tuesday that it had begun moving some offices to the building in Reger Street.

"Stakeholders are kindly informed that the setting up of offices at the new premises is still underway. Consequently, only limited services are currently being rendered, including the issuance of motor vehicle clearance certificates and the booking of physical inspections," Namra spokesperson Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze said.

Other services -- including payments and printing customs documents -- are currently available at NamRa's Eros Airport office.

The new One-Stop Customs and Excise Centre is located at Erf 8789 on Reger Street, behind the Game store in the building previously occupied by Standard Bank.

The centre will accommadate the Windhoek Regional Office Clearance Section, currently at the TransNamib Railway and the Enforcement Section operating currently from the TransNamib Head Office.

The State Warehouse located in Voigts Street, Southern Industrial Area, and the Excise Management Unit at the Ministry of Finance Building will also move to the centre.