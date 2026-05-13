Namibia: Three Namibians Through to Next Round

13 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Three Namibian athletes advanced to the next round after the first round heats at the African Athletics Championships in Acca on Tuesday.

Elvis Gaseb and Tuuliki Angala advanced to the men and women's 400m semifinals, while Lionel Coetzee advanced to the men's long jump final.

Gaseb came fourth in his 400m heat in a time of 46.02 to advance to the semifinals, while Angala came sixth in her heat in 54.97 to advance to the semifinals.

Coetzee, meanwhile, advanced to the final of the men's long jump with a leap of 7.27m.

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None of Namibia's 100m sprinters made it to the semifinals after the first round heats on Tuesday.

In the women's heats, Jade Nangula came fifth in her heat in 12,30 seconds, while Ndawana Haitembu came sixth in her heat in 12,25 seconds.

In the men's heats, Charley Matundu came third in his heat in 10.79 seconds; Magano Naseb came third in his heat in 10.87 seconds and Elton Hoeseb came fourth in his heat in 10.88 seconds.

Ivan Danny Geldenhuys was also eliminated in the men's 400m heats after coming fifth in his heat in 47.60 seconds.

Three Namibian athletes advanced to the next round after the first round heats at the African Athletics Championships in Acca on Tuesday.

Elvis Gaseb and Tuuliki Angala advanced to the men and women's 400m semifinals, while Lionel Coetzee advanced to the men's long jump final.

Gaseb came fourth in his 400m heat in a time of 46.02 to advance to the semifinals, while Angala came sixth in her heat in 54.97 to advance to the semifinals.

Coetzee, meanwhile, advanced to the final of the men's long jump with a leap of 7.27m.

None of Namibia's 100m sprinters made it to the semifinals after the first round heats on Tuesday.

In the women's heats, Jade Nangula came fifth in her heat in 12,30 seconds, while Ndawana Haitembu came sixth in her heat in 12,25 seconds.

In the men's heats, Charley Matundu came third in his heat in 10.79 seconds; Magano Naseb came third in his heat in 10.87 seconds and Elton Hoeseb came fourth in his heat in 10.88 seconds.

Ivan Danny Geldenhuys was also eliminated in the men's 400m heats after coming fifth in his heat in 47.60 seconds.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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