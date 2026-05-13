Namibia: Independence Stadium Aims for World-Class Track

The government is redeveloping Independence Stadium to meet elite World Athletics Class 1 and Confederation of African Football standards, enabling Namibia to host international football and Olympic qualifiers.

According to World Athletics, Class 1 athletics requires a 400m oval track with lanes, an infield warm-up area, and an event area for jumps and throws.

Executive director of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Gerard Vries on Monday said the stadium is being designed for World Athletics Class 1 certification.

He said this is "the highest level of facility accreditation under World Athletics".

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To achieve this, the stadium must meet strict standards on the track surface, track layout, field event areas, safety zones, lighting, athlete facilities, measurement accuracy, and medical services.

Vries said if approved, the stadium would be able to host World Athletics Continental Tour events, African and regional athletics championships, and World Athletics permit meetings.

He said this includes hosting Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships qualifying events, as well as national championships and high-performance trials.

Vries said the work at the stadium is part of a plan to return international football and athletics events to Namibia.

He said the project is "not a general refurbishment project", but a "strategic, compliance-driven redevelopment aimed at restoring and securing Namibia's ability to host international football and athletics competitions".

Vries said the stadium was designed to meet the 2022 CAF stadium regulations for international football.

If it gets final CAF approval, the stadium would be able to host Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, African Nations Championship matches, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup matches, CAF women's and youth competitions, and international A friendlies.

He said no material CAF or World Athletics design requirements remain outstanding, adding that construction work, commissioning, testing and final inspections after the project is completed remain.

Approval is, however, not automatic, he said.

"Design intent, cost invested, and the completion of works alone are insufficient."

Vries said a stadium only becomes eligible to host continental or global competitions when it has formally been certified by a relevant football or athletics body.

The Namibian previously reported that the stadium's design had been submitted to World Athletics for assessment.

The government is redeveloping Independence Stadium to meet elite World Athletics Class 1 and Confederation of African Football standards, enabling Namibia to host international football and Olympic qualifiers.

According to World Athletics, Class 1 athletics requires a 400m oval track with lanes, an infield warm-up area, and an event area for jumps and throws.

Executive director of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Gerard Vries on Monday said the stadium is being designed for World Athletics Class 1 certification.

He said this is "the highest level of facility accreditation under World Athletics".

To achieve this, the stadium must meet strict standards on the track surface, track layout, field event areas, safety zones, lighting, athlete facilities, measurement accuracy, and medical services.

Vries said if approved, the stadium would be able to host World Athletics Continental Tour events, African and regional athletics championships, and World Athletics permit meetings.

He said this includes hosting Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships qualifying events, as well as national championships and high-performance trials.

Vries said the work at the stadium is part of a plan to return international football and athletics events to Namibia.

He said the project is "not a general refurbishment project", but a "strategic, compliance-driven redevelopment aimed at restoring and securing Namibia's ability to host international football and athletics competitions".

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Vries said the stadium was designed to meet the 2022 CAF stadium regulations for international football.

If it gets final CAF approval, the stadium would be able to host Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, African Nations Championship matches, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup matches, CAF women's and youth competitions, and international A friendlies.

He said no material CAF or World Athletics design requirements remain outstanding, adding that construction work, commissioning, testing and final inspections after the project is completed remain.

Approval is, however, not automatic, he said.

"Design intent, cost invested, and the completion of works alone are insufficient."

Vries said a stadium only becomes eligible to host continental or global competitions when it has formally been certified by a relevant football or athletics body.

The Namibian previously reported that the stadium's design had been submitted to World Athletics for assessment.