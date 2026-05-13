Namibia: Galaxy Stun Sundowns, Making Pirates Title Favourites

Lowly TS Galaxy stunned leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on Tuesday, a result that confirmed Orlando Pirates as favourites to win the South African Premiership for the first time since 2012.

Sundowns finished the season with 68 points from 30 matches. Pirates have 65 with two matches to play, and boast a superior goal difference, the first tie-breaker.

Pirates host mid-table Durban City in Soweto on Saturday and face relegation-threatened Orbit College in Rustenburg on May 23 needing three points from the fixtures to become champions.

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Early Galaxy goals from Victor Letsoalo and Sedwyn George were cancelled by a brace from star Colombian striker Brayan Leon for Sundowns before half-time.

Mpho Mvelase, a 37-year-old defender, put Galaxy ahead again in the opening minute of the second half and the hosts then defended superbly to keep Sundowns at bay.

Should Pirates top the standings it will end a run of eight consecutive titles by Pretoria-based Sundowns, whose owner is Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe.

Sundowns have been the dominant force in South Africa for a decade, winning nine of the last 10 championships.

They also won the CAF Champions League in 2016, were runners-up last season, and host Moroccan club FAR Rabat on Sunday in the first leg of the latest final.

Sundowns were expected to win in northeastern city Mbombela as Galaxy were winless in 13 league matches ahead of the game. Their last Premiership victory was in mid January.

The leaders kicked off boasting a 20-match unbeaten league run with their sole loss in 29 matches coming at Golden Arrows last September.

"The calendar beat us," Sundowns' Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso told reporters, referring to a Premiership schedule that required his team to play every third day recently.

"My players were tired and I will not criticise them. If the supporters are unhappy with this defeat, let them blame me. I have broad shoulders.

"Now we must recover quickly, hope there are no injuries, and prepare to face FAR in the Champions League final."

Caretaker Galaxy coach and former South Africa midfielder Bernard Parker said the energy and aggression of his players laid the victory foundations.

"I saw lots of passion and belief tonight and we were first to a lot of loose balls. The plan was to restrict the space Sundowns had to play in and it worked."

Lowly TS Galaxy stunned leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on Tuesday, a result that confirmed Orlando Pirates as favourites to win the South African Premiership for the first time since 2012.

Sundowns finished the season with 68 points from 30 matches. Pirates have 65 with two matches to play, and boast a superior goal difference, the first tie-breaker.

Pirates host mid-table Durban City in Soweto on Saturday and face relegation-threatened Orbit College in Rustenburg on May 23 needing three points from the fixtures to become champions.

Early Galaxy goals from Victor Letsoalo and Sedwyn George were cancelled by a brace from star Colombian striker Brayan Leon for Sundowns before half-time.

Mpho Mvelase, a 37-year-old defender, put Galaxy ahead again in the opening minute of the second half and the hosts then defended superbly to keep Sundowns at bay.

Should Pirates top the standings it will end a run of eight consecutive titles by Pretoria-based Sundowns, whose owner is Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe.

Sundowns have been the dominant force in South Africa for a decade, winning nine of the last 10 championships.

They also won the CAF Champions League in 2016, were runners-up last season, and host Moroccan club FAR Rabat on Sunday in the first leg of the latest final.

Sundowns were expected to win in northeastern city Mbombela as Galaxy were winless in 13 league matches ahead of the game. Their last Premiership victory was in mid January.

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The leaders kicked off boasting a 20-match unbeaten league run with their sole loss in 29 matches coming at Golden Arrows last September.

"The calendar beat us," Sundowns' Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso told reporters, referring to a Premiership schedule that required his team to play every third day recently.

"My players were tired and I will not criticise them. If the supporters are unhappy with this defeat, let them blame me. I have broad shoulders.

"Now we must recover quickly, hope there are no injuries, and prepare to face FAR in the Champions League final."

Caretaker Galaxy coach and former South Africa midfielder Bernard Parker said the energy and aggression of his players laid the victory foundations.

"I saw lots of passion and belief tonight and we were first to a lot of loose balls. The plan was to restrict the space Sundowns had to play in and it worked."