Namibia: Ongwe Strikes Higher Gold Grades At Omatjete

13 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The bedrock drilling programme at Canadian explorer Ongwe Minerals' Manga gold prospect at the Omatjete Gold Project has confirmed well-defined, on-site gold deposits.

This is according to a statement issued by the company's chief executive, Dave Underwood.

He says mineralisation continues with the rig still active at the eastern extension of the Manga prospect.

The Omatjete Gold Project is one of Ongwe's three flagship Namibian gold projects, which include the Khorixas and the Outjo gold projects.

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"The latest results from the Manga target confirm our expectation that mineralisation continues to the east under thick calcrete cover. The surface soil anomaly dissipates towards the east, however, by using the well-proven bedrock sampling technique, we have been able to define a significant expansion of mineralisation at the Manga prospect under cover," Underwood says.

He says when the Manga surface discovery was made late in 2024, a series of scout reverse circulation holes were drilled across the centre of the anomaly, which intercepted wide, low-grade mineralisation.

"It is now clear that these holes were drilled more than a kilometre west of the start of higher-grade mineralisation.

"This is an exciting development, and we've decided to extend the bedrock sampling programme to keep chasing the mineralisation which is hidden under soil and calcrete cover."

Underwood says the situation was similar to that at Osino Resources, where he was vice president for exploration between 2016 and 2024.

Osino used this exploration technique which ultimately resulted in the large-scale Twin Hills gold discovery, he says.

Just like at Manga, Twin Hills had low-grade gold mineralisation at the surface, which disappeared along strike under thick calcrete cover, Underwood says.

The bedrock sampling programme was started at the beginning of March at the western end of the Manga soil anomaly.

- email: matthew@namibian.com.na

The bedrock drilling programme at Canadian explorer Ongwe Minerals' Manga gold prospect at the Omatjete Gold Project has confirmed well-defined, on-site gold deposits.

This is according to a statement issued by the company's chief executive, Dave Underwood.

He says mineralisation continues with the rig still active at the eastern extension of the Manga prospect.

The Omatjete Gold Project is one of Ongwe's three flagship Namibian gold projects, which include the Khorixas and the Outjo gold projects.

"The latest results from the Manga target confirm our expectation that mineralisation continues to the east under thick calcrete cover. The surface soil anomaly dissipates towards the east, however, by using the well-proven bedrock sampling technique, we have been able to define a significant expansion of mineralisation at the Manga prospect under cover," Underwood says.

He says when the Manga surface discovery was made late in 2024, a series of scout reverse circulation holes were drilled across the centre of the anomaly, which intercepted wide, low-grade mineralisation.

"It is now clear that these holes were drilled more than a kilometre west of the start of higher-grade mineralisation.

"This is an exciting development, and we've decided to extend the bedrock sampling programme to keep chasing the mineralisation which is hidden under soil and calcrete cover."

Underwood says the situation was similar to that at Osino Resources, where he was vice president for exploration between 2016 and 2024.

Osino used this exploration technique which ultimately resulted in the large-scale Twin Hills gold discovery, he says.

Just like at Manga, Twin Hills had low-grade gold mineralisation at the surface, which disappeared along strike under thick calcrete cover, Underwood says.

The bedrock sampling programme was started at the beginning of March at the western end of the Manga soil anomaly.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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