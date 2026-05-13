Namibia: Namaf Asks Healthcare Providers for New Cost Information

The Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds (Namaf) is calling on healthcare providers and professional associations to submit updated cost and coding information.

The data will determine benchmark tariffs and coding structures for the 2027 financial year.

This process is the price tag negotiation for the cost of healthcare for private patients in Namibia for two years from now.

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If healthcare providers do not participate, the average Namibian faces a future of higher out-of-pocket costs and more claim rejection letters due to wrong medical codes.

Namaf spokesperson Uatavi Mbai says the accuracy and relevance of benchmark tariffs and coding structures are critical to sustaining fair, transparent and efficient healthcare funding.

"Individual providers can also request tariff reconsideration if operational costs have changed beyond what the standard inflation model accounts for," says Mbai.

Mbai adds that participation is critical to maintaining compliance with competition regulations, as Namaf is required to make independent tariff decisions while considering verified provider data.

The deadline for submissions is 30 June.

The Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds (Namaf) is calling on healthcare providers and professional associations to submit updated cost and coding information.

The data will determine benchmark tariffs and coding structures for the 2027 financial year.

This process is the price tag negotiation for the cost of healthcare for private patients in Namibia for two years from now.

If healthcare providers do not participate, the average Namibian faces a future of higher out-of-pocket costs and more claim rejection letters due to wrong medical codes.

Namaf spokesperson Uatavi Mbai says the accuracy and relevance of benchmark tariffs and coding structures are critical to sustaining fair, transparent and efficient healthcare funding.

"Individual providers can also request tariff reconsideration if operational costs have changed beyond what the standard inflation model accounts for," says Mbai.

Mbai adds that participation is critical to maintaining compliance with competition regulations, as Namaf is required to make independent tariff decisions while considering verified provider data.

The deadline for submissions is 30 June.