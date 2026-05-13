Namibia: Namaf Asks Healthcare Providers for New Cost Information

13 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds (Namaf) is calling on healthcare providers and professional associations to submit updated cost and coding information.

The data will determine benchmark tariffs and coding structures for the 2027 financial year.

This process is the price tag negotiation for the cost of healthcare for private patients in Namibia for two years from now.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

If healthcare providers do not participate, the average Namibian faces a future of higher out-of-pocket costs and more claim rejection letters due to wrong medical codes.

Namaf spokesperson Uatavi Mbai says the accuracy and relevance of benchmark tariffs and coding structures are critical to sustaining fair, transparent and efficient healthcare funding.

"Individual providers can also request tariff reconsideration if operational costs have changed beyond what the standard inflation model accounts for," says Mbai.

Mbai adds that participation is critical to maintaining compliance with competition regulations, as Namaf is required to make independent tariff decisions while considering verified provider data.

The deadline for submissions is 30 June.

The Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds (Namaf) is calling on healthcare providers and professional associations to submit updated cost and coding information.

The data will determine benchmark tariffs and coding structures for the 2027 financial year.

This process is the price tag negotiation for the cost of healthcare for private patients in Namibia for two years from now.

If healthcare providers do not participate, the average Namibian faces a future of higher out-of-pocket costs and more claim rejection letters due to wrong medical codes.

Namaf spokesperson Uatavi Mbai says the accuracy and relevance of benchmark tariffs and coding structures are critical to sustaining fair, transparent and efficient healthcare funding.

"Individual providers can also request tariff reconsideration if operational costs have changed beyond what the standard inflation model accounts for," says Mbai.

Mbai adds that participation is critical to maintaining compliance with competition regulations, as Namaf is required to make independent tariff decisions while considering verified provider data.

The deadline for submissions is 30 June.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.