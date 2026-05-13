Namibia: All Roads Lead to the Destinator

The Mitsubishi Destinator is an all-rounder and has entered the segment that fits between a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

This seven-seater offers luxury for both passengers and driver, while entering the compact crossover SUV segment and catering to a larger market than anticipated.

Andre van der Merwe invited Top Revs to the Mitsubishi Namibia showroom shortly after the car arrived to share his excitement about the brand.

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The Destinator's interior space makes it stand out, especially for taller occupants, as Van der Merwe says the second row offers more than enough headroom and legroom.

The GLS trim model includes features such as 18-inch dark-grey alloy wheels, an interior with fabric upholstery, keyless entry, a six-speaker Yamaha sound system, rear parking sensors and six airbags.

To add to personal preference, the Destinator is available in a variety of colours.

It comes with five different drive modes - wet, mud, gravel, tarmac and normal - all of which assist the driver by improving comfort and safety across various road conditions.

The technology is advanced and includes Active Yaw Control to enhance value and safety. This feature improves the car's stability and traction when cornering, Van der Merwe says.

He says the water-cooled turbo is relatively new to the industry, unlike most turbos, which are air-cooled. This ensures the turbo remains cooler for better performance.

The car's specifications are quite impressive for this segment, and the 1.5L turbocharged petrol, four-cylinder engine delivers a comfortable 120 kW/250Nm through the front wheels. The vehicle also comes with a continuously variable transmission.

Boot space makes it versatile, as it can offer up to 1 930L of cargo space with all seats folded down. To add to the storage space, the car offers under-floor storage with a hidden compartment beneath the boot floor.

The price is value for money as the car comes in at a price tag of under N$500 000.

It comes with a five-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, as well as a service plan for 75 000km or five years.

Other specs found on the Destinator:

Own climate control Ground clearance 214mm Fuel consumption is calculated at 7.2L/100km Tank capacity of 45L Type A and C USB port (for each of the three rows) Driver display 8-inch digital cluster 12.3-inch smartphone-link display audio

The Mitsubishi Destinator is an all-rounder and has entered the segment that fits between a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

This seven-seater offers luxury for both passengers and driver, while entering the compact crossover SUV segment and catering to a larger market than anticipated.

Andre van der Merwe invited Top Revs to the Mitsubishi Namibia showroom shortly after the car arrived to share his excitement about the brand.

The Destinator's interior space makes it stand out, especially for taller occupants, as Van der Merwe says the second row offers more than enough headroom and legroom.

The GLS trim model includes features such as 18-inch dark-grey alloy wheels, an interior with fabric upholstery, keyless entry, a six-speaker Yamaha sound system, rear parking sensors and six airbags.

To add to personal preference, the Destinator is available in a variety of colours.

It comes with five different drive modes - wet, mud, gravel, tarmac and normal - all of which assist the driver by improving comfort and safety across various road conditions.

The technology is advanced and includes Active Yaw Control to enhance value and safety. This feature improves the car's stability and traction when cornering, Van der Merwe says.

He says the water-cooled turbo is relatively new to the industry, unlike most turbos, which are air-cooled. This ensures the turbo remains cooler for better performance.

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The car's specifications are quite impressive for this segment, and the 1.5L turbocharged petrol, four-cylinder engine delivers a comfortable 120 kW/250Nm through the front wheels. The vehicle also comes with a continuously variable transmission.

Boot space makes it versatile, as it can offer up to 1 930L of cargo space with all seats folded down. To add to the storage space, the car offers under-floor storage with a hidden compartment beneath the boot floor.

The price is value for money as the car comes in at a price tag of under N$500 000.

It comes with a five-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, as well as a service plan for 75 000km or five years.

Other specs found on the Destinator: