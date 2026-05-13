Africa: Photos - Presidents Arrive in Kigali Ahead of Africa CEO Forum

Several Heads of State and government officials have begun arriving in Kigali ahead of the Africa CEO Forum, which takes place from May 14 to 15.

They include Presidents William Ruto of Kenya, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, who arrived on Wednesday.

Also: Guinea president, Ivorian PM jet in for Africa CEO Forum

President Mamadi Doumbouya of Guinea, who arrived on May 12. President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon is also expected in Kigali.

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Prime Minister and Head of Government of Côte d'Ivoire, Robert Beugré Mambé, has also arrived in Kigali. Other prime ministers expected to attend include Guinea's Bah Oury and Tanzania's Mwigulu Nchemba.

Now being hosted in Kigali for the third time, the Africa CEO Forum is expected to bring together about 2,800 participants from more than 70 countries, including business leaders.

Also read: What's on the agenda of Africa CEO Forum?

This year's forum is held under the theme "Scale or fail: Why Africa must embrace shared ownership," with discussions focusing on how African economies and businesses can move from fragmented growth toward large-scale competitiveness.

A presidential panel will bring together heads of state to discuss key economic priorities and explore ways governments and the private sector can collaborate to accelerate growth and attract investment across the continent.

Over the next two days, participants will engage in more than 70 panel discussions, side events, public-private workshops, and closed-door roundtables.

Key topics will include technology, ecosystems, energy, finance, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, food security, and industrial transformation.