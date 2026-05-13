Rwanda: Al Hilal Crowned 2025/26 Bk Pro League Champions

Wednesday, May 13

Al Hilal 2-1 Gasogi United

Al Hilal SC have been awarded an honorary trophy after sealing the BK Pro League title with three games to spare, following a 2-1 victory over Gasogi United on Wednesday afternoon at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

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Mamadu Kamaradini Mamadu opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a powerful header to give the Sudanese giants a first-half lead. Walieldin Daiyeen doubled the advantage in the 69th minute from the penalty spot to put the result beyond doubt.

Herve Ngono converted a late penalty in the 89th minute to reduce the deficit for Gasogi United, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

The result moved Al Hilal 14 points clear at the top of the table with 73 points from 31 matches, with APR FC second on 59 points and Al Merrikh SC third on 58 points from 30 matches.

It has been an impressive season for Al Hilal, defined by both dominance and resilience, as the club has been forced to play away from home due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Despite securing the league title in Rwanda, their place in continental competitions is not yet guaranteed. The Omdurman-based club must now return home to compete in a domestic mini-league tournament that will determine Sudan's representatives in CAF interclub competitions.

The qualification process is linked to Sudan's position in the CAF five-year ranking system, where the country currently sits among Africa's top 12 football associations. This allocation gives Sudan two slots in the CAF Champions League and two in the CAF Confederation Cup, though clubs must still earn qualification through national playoffs.

Before shifting focus back home, "The Blue Wave" still have two remaining league fixtures in Rwanda. They will face Police FC on May 16 before concluding their campaign against Etincelles FC on May 31.

Meanwhile, the best ranked local club will be awarded the trophy accompanied by a cash prize of Rwf 80 million as champions of Rwanda, successfully landing an automatic qualification for the CAF Champions League.